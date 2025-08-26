Order Your Waffle House Hash Browns This Way For The Crispiest Results

Waffle House is known for a lot of things. For starters, it has its own museum, and the chain was also one of Anthony Bourdain's favorites. But to most regular customers, it's a great hangover cure, a post-church Sunday tradition, or somewhere in between. No matter who you are and when you go to Waffle House, it's hard to leave without at least one order of those delicious hash browns. The chain says that it annually serves 153 million orders of the tasty spuds, which is second only to 272 million orders of eggs.

While you could always make your own tasty hash browns using Gordon Ramsay's method, it's hard to beat the convenience of a hot order off the grill at Waffle House. One of the great options about ordering hash browns here is the wide variety of toppings you can choose from — all of which come with their own lingo (we'll get to that in a second). But before you choose your toppings, you'll want to start with the crispiest hash browns possible. That option all comes down to one simple word when ordering: "scattered."

When you order scattered hash browns at Waffle House, your chef will spread the potatoes out thin over the grill top, instead of cooking them in the standard patty shape. With a little press from a spatula, the hash browns will crisp up on the outside while still staying soft on the inside. It's hash brown heaven.