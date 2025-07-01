The Popular Diner Chain That Started As A Humble Donut Stand
The iconic chain restaurants we know and love today all had to start somewhere. In fact, the first Chick-fil-A opened in a Georgia mall, and McDonald's was originally a small barbecue joint. And believe it or not, Denny's — the beloved 24/7 diner — began as a modest donut stand called Danny's Donuts when it launched in Lakewood, California in 1953.
However, the chain's co-founder Harold Butler soon decided to start offering hamburgers and other diner fare, in addition to donuts and coffee, when the second location wasn't performing as well. The name was also switched to Danny's Coffee Shop alongside the opening of the eighth store in 1956, despite the fact that it sold much more than just coffee. This was also when the chain began offering around-the-clock dining, catering to customers looking for a late-night caffeine fix. The name eventually became Denny's Coffee Shops in 1959, as a competing Los Angeles-based chain called Coffee Dan's was leading to confusion. It was later shortened to Denny's in 1961, and the diner franchise continued to expand, going international in '67. Unfortunately, Denny's announced the closing of hundreds of its locations by the end of 2025. But don't worry! There are over 1,000 Denny's diners still operating.
Does Denny's still have donuts on the menu?
It's unclear when exactly Denny's had taken donuts off the menu. In fact, the only donuts that the chain still offers are the maple stuffed donut holes. The bite-size sweets come sprinkled with powdered sugar and a decadent cream cheese icing on the side. Alternatively, you can get different kinds of waffles, crepes, and pancakes to satisfy your sweet tooth. Not only that, but the beloved diner sells classic desserts like pie, cake, and milkshakes. But sadly, any nods to the original donut stand are far and few between.
However, Denny's offers a much larger variety of items than it did at its conception. Besides for breakfast classics like pancakes, eggs, and bacon, Denny's extensive menu also includes an assortment of omelets, salads, sandwiches, burritos, and classic appetizers. If you're a fan of diner food, you're bound to find something at Denny's that hits the spot (even if its not a full-sized donut).