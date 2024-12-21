10 Discontinued IHOP Menu Items You'll Never See Again

Is there anything more American than a table full of every breakfast food imaginable? Picture crepes, pancakes, waffles, eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, and syrup — so much syrup — all flanked by coffee, juices, and numerous other beverages laid out like a medieval feast. IHOP — the International House of Pancakes — lives and dies, so to speak, by people's desire to feast on all things breakfast.

As with many fast-casual restaurants, IHOP has had to make some tough choices to stay relevant with the millennial crowd. When other chains with similar business models started to fall by the wayside, the breakfast-focused restaurant fought back against impending decline by introducing a plethora of dishes in the last several years. Unfortunately, even with diehard fans, some items just didn't make the cut to remain on the menu in perpetuity. Here are 10 discontinued IHOP menu items you'll probably never see again.