How David Chang Uses Leftovers To Make His Favorite Breakfast

Take a look in your fridge and pantry. Onion, garlic, various herbs, kimchi, cooked or raw veggies, leftover steak, pork, seafood, even chicken: It's all fair play in the game of leftover fried rice. It's the perfect canvas for your morning breakfast medley because it picks up the flavors of whatever you add to it, plus day-old rice is a bit drier than fresh so it cooks up nice and crispy. Once you've decided on the ingredients, dice up your aromatics and veggies, cut up your protein into small pieces, and throw them in your sizzling hot, oiled-up pan. A wok is ideal for extra heat, but a regular skillet works totally fine.

Then it's time for the rice. "Heat's important with cold rice," Chang says (via YouTube). "And if I'm using day-old rice, I really want to heat it thoroughly because it has a property with heat where it makes it less sticky, even if you're using sticky rice." From here, Chang seasons his fried rice with savory salt, a little agave syrup, and soy sauce, but you can use a splash of vinegar, tamari, or liquid aminos. The added sweetness isn't strictly necessary, but a touch of honey or maple syrup could get the job done. For a final coup de grâce, a fried egg or two works beautifully. Chang likes his with runny yolks to coat the rice with some solid umami goodness, but you can mix beaten eggs directly into the rice as you're frying. Breakfast fried rice is a cinch when you follow the David Chang method; just let your fridge decide what's on the menu and, of course, almost no David Chang meal would be complete without a little chili crunch.