Cracker Barrel Breakfast Items, Ranked

To sample the Cracker Barrel breakfasts, we ventured over to the Old Country Store, sat down at one of the largest tables they had, and ordered up everything from eggs to bacon to pancakes and more. Fortunately, we had nostalgic games and fun decor to keep us occupied as we waited, although the kitchen got our breakfast out quick and we were able to dig in. You can get breakfast all day at Cracker Barrel, and we weren't the only ones enjoying eggs and bacon in the middle of the afternoon.

A balanced taste was our top criteria for the best Cracker Barrel breakfast items. Those that had flavors working together and a nice balance between sweet, savory, and salty were our top favorites. However, texture was big as well, especially when it came to pancakes. Some of the dishes that we expected to like the most ended up being too sweet to make the top of our list, even though we enjoy a taste as an indulgent treat.

We also liked those that everyone could customize for a tasty meal. Eggs to order are an essential part of most breakfasts for us, which was one reason we were surprised by how much we liked certain options, like the shrimp and grits and loaded hashbrown casserole, which came as-is without much customization. For a classic breakfast platter, however, we liked ones that had a little bit of everything.