6 Breakfast Chains' French Toast Ranked Worst To Best

The perfect French toast is more than just eggy sandwich bread. It has to be thick enough to hold up to being battered without falling apart, but it should still be thin enough that the egg batter can really soak in, rather than just coating the outside. It should also be just a tiny bit crisp around the edges, and flavorful enough to enjoy without any added toppings. The toppings that do come with it should complement the toast, not just drown it in sweetness.

I went to six breakfast chains to determine which one has the best French toast, and I'm thrilled to report that all of them were good. In fact, the most difficult part of writing this article was figuring out how to decide which one was best when none of them were actually bad. In the end, the deciding factor that separated the best from not-the-best wasn't the toast, but the topping. Keep reading to find out which breakfast chains' French toast was the highlight.