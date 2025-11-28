I Tried 8 Fast Food Soups And Ranked Them Worst To Best

The best part about the onset of cold weather is the soup that comes with it. Warm, inviting bowls of slowly simmered broth become the normal way to eat meat, vegetables, and even grains come wintertime, when the weather outside begs for hearty bowls of food. The only problem with soup — if there ever was one — is that it isn't known for being a fast food item, even though it famously stores, freezes, reheats, and travels well. It could be because soup is so often associated with artisanal, slow cooking, or because it simply doesn't make sense on the menu (it's hard to imagine a McDonald's soup). For those of us who do want soup on the go, though, there are still options — but how do they compare, and which is the best one?

Though soup is most likely to be found in smaller, local restaurants and cafés, there are a few national chains that have the warm, brothy option on the menu. Known for its expansive soup offerings, Panera Bread is the first restaurant on the list, with Potbelly and Chick-fil-A filling out the rest of the review. I chose the three most popular soups from the Panera and Potbelly menus and the two soups offered on Chick-fil-A's menu and tried each side by side, ranking by taste, texture, and value from worst to best. To make this soup review as clear as possible, we excluded chili, which isn't really a soup, from the ranking — so no, you won't see Wendy's famously good chili on this one.