Chili Isn't Actually A Soup. Here's Why

Chili is one of those dishes that defies being pinned down in terms of a standard recipe or classification. For instance, classic Texas-style red chili doesn't have beans, while hundreds of other chili recipes rely on beans — black, white, pinto, and otherwise — as a main ingredient. Meanwhile, Oklahoma-style chili comes in many different forms, from spicy with beans to mild without. The only thing most chili recipes have in common is the presence of tomatoes, a touch of heat, and tasting delicious with a side of cornbread.

Then, of course, there's the matter of where chili falls in the greater culinary zeitgeist. Some argue that chili and hamburger soup are the same thing, but they aren't — not really. While there's some overlap in ingredients and flavor profile, properly made chili generally falls into the category of stew rather than soup. Of course, this opens up debate about what the actual differences are between soup and stew, which is a thorny subject on its own.

For one thing, soups have a looser, more liquid consistency than thicker, richer stews— mainly due to the technique used to cook them. Soups are simmered in an open pot while stews are (predictably) stewed in a lidded one. Since chili is well-known for being cooked low and slow in a closed pot (sometimes for several hours or even all day in order to help the flavors blend), this places it firmly in the broader category of stew, not soup.