This Plastic Bag Soup Storage Trick Takes The Mess Out Of Leftovers

A big pot of soup is ideal for leftovers, so if you're planning to eat your soup up shortly after preparing it, it can safely stay in the fridge for about three to five days — a little shorter for seafood-based soups. If the soup has developed a funky smell, it's time to toss it, no matter how long it's been refrigerated.

Of course, you can freeze soup for long-term storage, but should you? Absolutely, with a few caveats. Frozen soup can last for up to three months. It's best to freeze it on the same day you make it, but it's also acceptable to freeze within three days. Be sure to let the soup cool before putting it in the freezer — stirring it frequently can help, or you can even put the pot of soup on ice. Keep in mind that some types of soups generally don't freeze well, such as creamy chowders and bisques, which may develop a gritty texture. Equally, pasta or rice can get mushy when frozen in soup, so, you may want to leave those ingredients out and add them later, an extra step that gives your reheated frozen soup new life.

To reheat frozen soup, put it in the fridge until it's partially defrosted before heating it up. If you're wondering if it's better to reheat soup on the stove or in the microwave, both methods are valid; it's just a matter of how fast you want your soup to be ready.