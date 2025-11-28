The Differences Between 8 Types Of Scallops, Explained

Scallops may look alike at the counter, but the labels on them can tell a very different story. The real differences start before the scallop even hits the pan. To better understand different types of scallops, we tapped the expertise of culinary director and chef Michael Morales at Sunda New Asian; Maricel Gentile, chef at Maricel's Kitchen and ambassador chef of K-Seafood; Will Plamondon, director of wholesale operations at The Fish Guy; chef David Seigal, vice president and culinary director of Lobster Place at Chelsea Market; "Iron Chef" alum Franklin Becker, who owns Point Seven; and chef Aaron Cuschieri at The Dearborn.

Terms like "diver" and "dayboat" reveal how a scallop was brought in. "Diver scallops are sweet, hand picked off the sea floor by licensed divers, and purchased in the shell — ideally alive still," Cuschieri says. "They are the pinnacle of fresh scallops and are difficult to source and very expensive." Dayboat scallops come in fast, usually within 24 hours, which keeps flavor clean and bright. "Wet" and "dry" describe how a scallop was processed. Dry scallops stay pure and caramelize well in a hot pan. Wet scallops hold added liquid, which dulls sweetness and makes searing difficult. Try the foolproof method to see which scallops you have.

Once you understand how a scallop reaches the dock, the differences shift to the type itself. Here, we'll break down eight distinct kinds of scallops and how their size, sweetness, and texture differ from one another.