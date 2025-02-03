5 Ways To Tell If You're Eating Fake Scallops

You head into a restaurant and peruse the offerings. It's a little of this; chicken, pork, steak; and a little of that; crab cakes, salmon, and — oh! — beautiful, fresh scallops. Immediately, you make up your mind to order the sweet, succulent marshmallows of the sea. Regardless of how they're prepared, be it gently sautéed and snuggled over a bed of risotto or grilled and laid alongside charred vegetables, scallops are treasured for their lightness, luxurious taste, and overall deliciousness. But, on occasion, restaurants and eateries will skimp and serve, well, fakes.

Yes, it's true. Fake scallops are a real thing. Oftentimes, skate wings, shark, or stingray are paraded as scallops since unassuming diners and those not-in-the-know can have a hard time telling the difference between these seafood items and the real thing. But if you're attuned enough, you'll be able to spot the pretenders on your plate and only shell out the big bucks for the real thing.