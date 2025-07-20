The One Step To Never Skip With Scallops

Well-seared, tender, and slightly oceanic scallops are things of beauty. It's no wonder they regularly feature in tempting food photography gracing everything from cookbooks to restaurant imagery. As appealing as scallops are, they can also be a bit too briny. Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, exclusively spoke to Chowhound about a simple technique that primes your scallops for optimum taste and texture every time.

"Soaking scallops in milk for a bit can mellow out any fishy smell and help tenderize them slightly." He suggests a quick 30 minute bath and, most importantly, that you "pat them dry well before cooking." Foltz adds, "Moisture is the enemy of a good sear, and you want those scallops to caramelize, not steam." From a chemical perspective, the milk technique works because it contains proteins that attach to and remove the compounds in scallops that give them the dreaded fishy smell. A milk soak ultimately reduces any unpleasant odor or taste. This same approach works well with many varieties of seafood, including crab, salmon, and cod.