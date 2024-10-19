Mistakes You're Probably Making When Cooking Scallops

When cooked properly, scallops can be downright delectable. Ideally, you want a nice golden crust on the outside and smooth, silky flesh that offers hints of the ocean and subtle sweetness. Cook them incorrectly though and you could end up with tough, rubbery scallops that are more reminiscent of hockey pucks than the succulent seafood they should be. Scallops can be notoriously tricky to cook, which is why many home cooks don't even try. It doesn't have to be that way though. With a little bit of knowledge, pretty much anyone can cook stellar scallops at home.

To understand how to best cook these delicate bivalves, we went on a fact-finding mission to uncover the biggest missteps people make when cooking scallops. We spoke with several professional chefs who shared their insights on easily preventable mistakes that cause tough, chewy scallops. They offered us expert tips on everything from choosing the best scallops to prepping the shellfish and top cooking techniques. This is their advice on what not to do when cooking scallops and some things you can do instead to create amazing scallop dishes that wouldn't be out of place in a five-star restaurant.