The Prep You Need To Know For The Hands Down Best Grilled Scallops

Need some high-quality oceanic proteins on the menu for your backyard grill party? Consider grilled scallops. They're simple enough to make that even novice pitmasters should be able to whip up a nice batch without too much sweat. However, if you want your grilled scallops to turn out well, you absolutely need to prep them correctly.

First and most importantly, you have to make sure that the scallops you're buying are sea scallops. Because they're meatier and about an inch larger than their in-land brethren (the bay scallops), you'll have an easier time grilling them without overcooking.

Fresh scallops are preferred, but pre-shucked is also fine (buy them dry-packed, wet-packed scallops are never worth buying.) If you've had them frozen beforehand, just remember to transfer the scallops from the freezer down to the fridge to defrost for about two days before they're set to go on the grill. The second day is to soak these mollusks with a good marinade and do a bunch of other prep work.