The Prep You Need To Know For The Hands Down Best Grilled Scallops
Need some high-quality oceanic proteins on the menu for your backyard grill party? Consider grilled scallops. They're simple enough to make that even novice pitmasters should be able to whip up a nice batch without too much sweat. However, if you want your grilled scallops to turn out well, you absolutely need to prep them correctly.
First and most importantly, you have to make sure that the scallops you're buying are sea scallops. Because they're meatier and about an inch larger than their in-land brethren (the bay scallops), you'll have an easier time grilling them without overcooking.
Fresh scallops are preferred, but pre-shucked is also fine (buy them dry-packed, wet-packed scallops are never worth buying.) If you've had them frozen beforehand, just remember to transfer the scallops from the freezer down to the fridge to defrost for about two days before they're set to go on the grill. The second day is to soak these mollusks with a good marinade and do a bunch of other prep work.
The best marinades and glazes for your scallops
Grilling scallops can be as simple or as fancy as you like. But if this is the first time that you have made this dish, we recommend keeping it simple. Just pat the shucked mollusks dry, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with a bit of salt and pepper to taste before grilling. The sparse seasonings will let the natural briny, slightly sweet flavor of the scallops shine.
Once you've known how scallops taste on their own (and liked it), go ahead and experiment with different seasoning combinations and soaks. A simple citrusy honey marinade will be a pretty good start. It's nothing fancy, mix olive oil, honey, smoked paprika, citrus juice, and garlic together in a mixing bowl. Then, stuff the scallops in a bag along with the marinade and let them soak in the flavors for an hour in the fridge. The subtle sweetness of the marinade will play really well to the grill's smoky flavor.
If you want a bit of heat, try a chili honey glaze. Simmer honey, low-sodium soy sauce, rice vinegar, minced garlic, and chili paste until they thicken. You can thin it with a bit of water if it turns out a bit too syrupy. After you've grilled the scallops, use a brush to layer the glaze on top of each piece. Alternatively, you can also use the glaze for dipping.
Setting up your grill for scallop-grilling
Like most kinds of seafood, you need to baby scallops while they're on the grill, or else they'll overcook or become burnt. The secret is using a simple two-level fire. Arrange your grill into two separate cooking zones, including a hot zone and a cool zone. For gas grills, set one burner to medium-high heat (around 375 F to 450 F) for the hot zone, and another to medium (350 F to 375 F) for the cool zone. If you're using charcoal, simply pile about two-thirds of the coals on one side for the hot zone, leaving the rest for the cooler area.
Sear the scallops with the hot zone's direct heat first so that they'll develop a nice crust as well as gain those pretty grill marks. Once they've gotten a nice caramelized tone, transfer them over to the cool zone to cook the rest of the way until done.
After you've set up the barbecue, don't forget to brush a layer of olive oil on the grates to prevent the scallops from clinging to the grill. And that's really all you need to worry about when it comes to grilling scallops. As you can see, there aren't that many complicated prep steps that you have to go through to serve up a buttery-smooth platter of freshly grilled scallops for your guests. So go ahead and give it a shot — with a good wine pairing, the party will be legendary.