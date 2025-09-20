How To Know When Scallops Are Done So You Don't Overcook Them

Have you ever eaten a plate of buttery, rich scallops at a restaurant and thought, "I could do that" — only to find out that cooking perfect scallops at home is trickier than you imagined? Despite how deceptively simple preparing them seems, a few easy-to-make scallop mistakes often stand between you and the tender, succulent seafood of your dreams. That's because making perfectly seared scallops is all about timing — any longer than a minute or two on each side, and you risk overcooking the delicate molluscs, leaving them rubbery and unappetizing.

To avoid this tragic fate, watch your scallops carefully for telltale signs of doneness. For the inside scoop on what these are, Chowhound spoke to Sarah Galletti, the executive chef, founder, and creative force behind the Tattooed Chef frozen food line. When it comes to visible cues, Galletti explained, "Raw scallops are translucent and glossy. Perfectly cooked scallops? Opaque edges with just a kiss of translucence in the center." In fact, she recommends pulling scallops off the pan while the center still looks slightly translucent, because leftover heat will finish cooking them. In contrast, she says, "Overcooked scallops go fully opaque, shrink, and sometimes wrinkle."

Watching your scallops isn't the only way to check for doneness, she advises — you can also touch them. "Raw feels mushy, done feels springy and just a little soft, and overcooked feels firm and rubbery," Galletti says.