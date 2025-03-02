The Foolproof Method To Test Whether Your Scallops Are Wet- Or Dry-Packed

Buying scallops can be a little confusing if you don't shop for seafood very often. There is the size to consider, as well as where they come from, but one of the most important choices is between wet- and dry-packed scallops. It's not always easy to tell the difference between the two just by sight, especially if they don't come packaged with a label. If you're not sure which type you've bought, there's an easy test you can do. Wet-packed scallops will release some of their moisture if you pop them in the microwave for 15 seconds, and dry-packed scallops will not.

The categorization of wet and dry packing is a little misleading because it sounds like the scallops should actually look wet or dry. However, the term "wet-packed" refers to a practice of treating the fish with water and a substance called sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP). This process not only preserves the fish for longer but also causes them to absorb and retain more water. This makes the scallops look bigger and juicier. The scallops will also weigh more (which is great for the fisherman selling them and maybe not-so-great for you), as well as have a different texture. This makes it more difficult to properly sear them and can give the fish an unpleasant chemical flavor. Dry scallops, on the other hand, may be smaller but they also don't have the distinct aftertaste.