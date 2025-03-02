The Foolproof Method To Test Whether Your Scallops Are Wet- Or Dry-Packed
Buying scallops can be a little confusing if you don't shop for seafood very often. There is the size to consider, as well as where they come from, but one of the most important choices is between wet- and dry-packed scallops. It's not always easy to tell the difference between the two just by sight, especially if they don't come packaged with a label. If you're not sure which type you've bought, there's an easy test you can do. Wet-packed scallops will release some of their moisture if you pop them in the microwave for 15 seconds, and dry-packed scallops will not.
The categorization of wet and dry packing is a little misleading because it sounds like the scallops should actually look wet or dry. However, the term "wet-packed" refers to a practice of treating the fish with water and a substance called sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP). This process not only preserves the fish for longer but also causes them to absorb and retain more water. This makes the scallops look bigger and juicier. The scallops will also weigh more (which is great for the fisherman selling them and maybe not-so-great for you), as well as have a different texture. This makes it more difficult to properly sear them and can give the fish an unpleasant chemical flavor. Dry scallops, on the other hand, may be smaller but they also don't have the distinct aftertaste.
What to look for at the fish counter
In the U.S., any scallops that are wet-packed are required by law to have that information printed on their packaging. This makes it easy to spot them if you shop for frozen seafood. It's a different ballgame at the seafood counter, though not impossible. If they're in a container, wet-packed scallops usually have fluid pooling at the bottom. They will also look very pale compared to dry-packed scallops, which typically have an off-white or pink color.
Look for products that are labeled as dry-packed. Even better, you might try to source dayboat or diver scallops, which means they were harvested and brought to market within 24 hours. We don't recommend using wet-packed scallops, not only because they'll taste different, but also because they lose all their extra moisture when they're heated, and you'll end up paying more money for that extra water weight. Even though scallops in the case might be labeled as dry-packed, there is still a lot of fraud going on in the world of seafood –– including people trying to sell fake scallops –– so it's easy to get duped. Try to always shop for seafood where you know you can trust its origins. Also, it's always a good idea to make friends with your local fishmonger so that you know what's fresh and in season.