Fast Food Chicken Wings Ranked From Worst To Best

Chicken wings are an important part of culture — essential to many people's most memorable moments at parties, celebrations, or family gatherings. Throughout history, people have lived for chicken wings and people have died for chicken wings. Luckily for us, we now have endless choices of restaurants that serve up these crispy and delectable little treats.

Many fast food restaurants have even tried their luck at the chicken wing game. Some restaurants specialize in them, while others seemingly add them as a marketable afterthought. To decipher between the two, we tested as many local fast food chicken wings as possible to bring you the objective list of the best fast food chicken wings.

To rank the wings most effectively and fairly, we taste tested each fast food joint's traditional or naked chicken to avoid getting lost in the sauce. More about the methodology behind this ranking can be found at the end of the article. After much thought into this delicate subject, we proudly present the official ranking of fast food chicken wings from worst to best.