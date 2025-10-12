9 Zaxby's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Zaxby's is built on delicious Southern excess. The menu piles fried food on top of fried food, drenches everything in sauce, and doesn't pretend to be healthy, even with a wide range of salad offerings. That's part of the draw, but I wanted to know which dishes actually live up to their reputation. So I ordered across the board, from dependable favorites to risky experiments like the chicken taco that feels like it was made on a dare. My goal wasn't to chase novelty, just to see what's actually worth a trip through the drive-thru.

What I found was a mix of wins and total misses. Some items tasted fresh and well-balanced, the kind of fast food that's satisfying without being sloppy. Others felt like half-baked ideas that got stuck on the menu. There were moments that reminded me why Zaxby's has a loyal following, and plenty that made me question how some of these items made it past the first taste test. So join me as I taste test and rank 9 Zaxby's menu items from worst to best.