How To Fix Salty Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce In Minutes

It's hard to beat the ease of buying a dressing or sauce at the grocery store. But that can also mean sacrificing flavor compared to a homemade version. If you've ever purchased store-bought teriyaki — despite that it only takes two ingredients to make it at home — you've likely noticed it's heavily salted. Thankfully, there's a quick way to minimize that salty flavor and balance the sauce a little better: just add sugar and spice.

The sweet and salty balance is scientifically proven to make foods taste better. Our taste buds crave these flavors, and putting them together makes for a more enjoyable meal, according to our brains. So, not only does the sugar help offset the salt in the teriyaki sauce, but it ultimately makes for a more enjoyable meal overall. And that sweet and salty pairing can be balanced even better with a hint of spice; you don't need to add nearly as much spice to the sauce as you do sugar — just enough to excite the taste buds without feeling like you need a drink.