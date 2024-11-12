What Ingredients Are In Lemon Pepper Seasoning?

While it can be helpful to have a variety of seasonings in your pantry for different purposes and flavor profiles, it's always nice to be able to simplify and declutter, and instead, stock up on the ones that can work for many dishes. One of those time-tested and versatile blends is classic lemon pepper.

This zesty combination can satisfy just about any cooking need. But what makes this seasoning such a crowd-pleaser? In a word, simplicity. Given that this mixture is made up of just salt, pepper, and lemon zest, it is easy to see why so many people like it.

While lemon zest can make magic for your blueberry muffins, ricotta pancakes, or shortbread cookies, in this savory application, it brings a tart brightness that balances the subtle warmth of pepper. The pair are lifted by the inherently flavor-enhancing quality of salt, coming together in a blend that's an undeniably delicious addition to any meal. Whether made from scratch or purchased from a store, its simplicity adds to its appeal because it allows for easy pairing with various flavors.