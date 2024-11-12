What Ingredients Are In Lemon Pepper Seasoning?
While it can be helpful to have a variety of seasonings in your pantry for different purposes and flavor profiles, it's always nice to be able to simplify and declutter, and instead, stock up on the ones that can work for many dishes. One of those time-tested and versatile blends is classic lemon pepper.
This zesty combination can satisfy just about any cooking need. But what makes this seasoning such a crowd-pleaser? In a word, simplicity. Given that this mixture is made up of just salt, pepper, and lemon zest, it is easy to see why so many people like it.
While lemon zest can make magic for your blueberry muffins, ricotta pancakes, or shortbread cookies, in this savory application, it brings a tart brightness that balances the subtle warmth of pepper. The pair are lifted by the inherently flavor-enhancing quality of salt, coming together in a blend that's an undeniably delicious addition to any meal. Whether made from scratch or purchased from a store, its simplicity adds to its appeal because it allows for easy pairing with various flavors.
Making and applying your lemon pepper
Lemon pepper seasoning is one of the easiest spices to make. Properly drying your lemon peel may be the only challenging part. Some recipes suggest using a dehydrator to the remove moisture, then pulverizing them in a pepper grinder once they're crisp. This creates a punchy powder you can toss with pepper and salt.
Alternately, you can zest your lemon using a microplane or box grater, then combine it with pepper, either whole or pre-ground, and toast the combination at your oven's base temperature. Then, you can mix them with the salt and crush everything together. This not only dries your citrus peel, but it also livens up the pepper by awakening the aromatic compounds and oils that are so important to its flavor.
While this trio of ingredients is pretty perfect, you can throw in a small amount of garlic powder or onion powder for aromatics. Combine black and white pepper for extra dimension, and if you want a bit more flavor, follow the lead of commercial producers and add a dash of citric acid to enhance the lemon flavors. Alternatively, a little sugar can help balance out the tartness. From there, sprinkle over chicken, pork, fish, or even veggies. Mix it with butter for a rich and flavorful sauce, or rub it straight onto your protein. When you've got this simple seasoning, your pantry will always be prepared.