The Underrated Old-School Casserole My Grandma Made On Repeat

Every grandma has a recipe that instantly makes you feel at home, no matter how unusual it might seem. She could, for example, have an old-school cheeseburger pie that makes you feel all warm and cozy the moment you get a whiff of it. If you were to ask me what dish defined "home cooking" for my family, it'd be the corned beef casserole we had almost every Sunday — which isn't quite the norm here in the Philippines. The casserole, however, has been a part of my family's tradition for decades, just as much as it and its many iterations have been a part of some American families.

Most versions you see online almost always include the same four ingredients: corned beef, canned soup, noodles, and cheese. Some families like to mix in vegetables, others add texture with bread, and some like to make it extra-hearty and load it with potatoes. Whichever recipe you end up making, the result is always the kind of dish that springs to mind whenever you hear the phrase "comfort food" — warm, rich, creamy, and loaded with salt and umami.

Whenever I talk about it with someone new, I'm often met with the same skepticism some of you might be feeling now, especially since my family's take involves adding actual corn kernels to add contrast to the corned beef. But, as with a lot of similarly old-school American-style casseroles — including the messy, cheesy cowboy casserole invented by John Wayne himself — it really only takes a few bites to convert people into believers.