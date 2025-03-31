What Qualifies As A Casserole?

To understand what can go into a casserole pan, it's handy to consider the food's history. It's believed casseroles started out as large pasta dishes, consisting of noodles combined with spices and cheese. The earliest recipes of such a type date back to the 13th century, but it wasn't until the 18th century that the word appeared in the English language, this time referring to a dish of beef and rice.

There are many types of foods that would fit the casserole template but don't carry that name. There's Jewish kugel, made with seasoned egg noodles, or Chilean pastel de choclo, which consists of corn and beef. Even lasagna fits into casserole criteria. Such wide-ranging formats melded into recipes in the U.S., which started to pick up at the end of the 19th century.

However it wasn't until the 1950s that American casseroles reached new heights. Pre-packaged, canned, and boxed foods were taking off, and their labels featured simple dish ideas for fast, hands-off cooking. The casserole vessel itself also became popular as part of a fad for oven-safe cookware. Casseroles entered their Golden Age, and creative pairings emerged, like cashew chicken casserole or a hamburger macaroni dish. Curiously, seafood casseroles also became extra trendy, with the history of the tuna casserole part of such a trajectory. So while not all recipes survived the decades, the casserole's imprint remains.