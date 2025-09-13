The Cheesy Cowboy Casserole Invented By Hollywood Legend John Wayne

When you hear the name John Wayne, your mind likely conjures up images of western films and legendary, rugged lawmen — not popular regional casseroles. But the iconic Hollywood star, born Marion Robert Morrison, better known as Duke, lent his professional acting name to a hearty, down-home dish: the John Wayne Casserole. This savory dish typically features ingredients like refrigerated biscuits or Bisquick, onions, red bell peppers, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise, ground beef, tomatoes, taco seasoning, and heaps of cheddar cheese. It's one of the many comfort foods with a hint of American Southwest flair.

So, how exactly did a celebrated screen cowboy come to inspire this dish? The dusty trail leads back to a young kitchen pioneer: 10-year-old Cara Connery. In 1979, she set out to raise money for cancer research by creating a cookbook titled "Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends." Cara reached out to over 1,400 celebrities and collected recipes from many contributors, including John Wayne. He sent in his beloved cheesy cowboy casserole recipe, and just like that, history was made.