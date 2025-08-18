Shipwreck Casserole Is The Retro Meal Perfect For Cleaning Out The Fridge

When it comes to old school Americana dishes that seem to have fallen out of favor, along with questionable but potentially delicious Jell-O concoctions, all manner of casserole would probably be at the top of the list. But this tasty, retro casserole is worth a try because it's easy to make and relatively healthy when it comes to your standard casserole. It's called shipwreck casserole and isn't completely unlike a loaded beef taco casserole, which may be considered a little more modern. Shipwreck casserole is made up of layers of onions, potatoes, ground beef, and often kidney beans, all cooked together with tomato soup poured over on top.

While shipwreck casserole is an old school ground beef dish that no one seems to make anymore, it's also one of the quirky 1950s foods that deserve a comeback. Casseroles probably fell out of favor because they came to be seen as not very healthy in modern times. As shoppers had access to fresher foods, they didn't have to rely on mixing canned ingredients or cooking with less-than-fresh veggies. But we think there's room in your recipe arsenal for a shipwreck casserole. There are a number of tweaks you can make to get it right into your flavor wheelhouse, and it's a great way to use up a hodgepodge of ingredients you may have in the pantry or fridge.