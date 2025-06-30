This Old-School Savory Pie Is Seriously Underrated For An Easy Weeknight Meal

Whether you remember this delight served at the kitchen table while you were growing up or you recognize the recipe from the back of the Bisquick box, cheeseburger pie is a super-comforting, stick-to-your-ribs meal that couldn't be easier. The recipe originally came from Betty Crocker cookbooks and became a staple at dinner tables in the '60s and '70s.

The concept of the pie is super easy — it's a flaky Bisquick-based crust loaded with a mixture of cooked ground beef, cheese, and eggs. As the eggs cook, they meld with the ground beef and onions, creating a frittata-like consistency. Cheeseburger pie is forgiving, and can work well with an extra egg, not quite enough ground beef, or other ingredient changes. The dish is easily customizable, and it's simple to incorporate regional flavors (like topping with tater tots for a Minnesota-inspired cheeseburger hotdish).

Casseroles like cheeseburger pie were a mid-century hit for a few reasons. Many women began to enter the workforce in the '60s and '70s, and casseroles allowed them to get a hot meal on the table without spending hours in the kitchen — or at the sink doing dishes. While we see casseroles today as an old-school idea, home chefs saw them as a nouveau, simplified way of cooking. Convenience foods were on the rise at the time. While casseroles required some work, they weren't too far off from popping a TV dinner into the oven.