Costco's Best New Items To Add To Your Cart In November 2025
This November, Costco is offering exciting new products and bringing back old favorites, too. Some of what you'll find either online or at your local warehouse is suitable for all occasions, but as the holidays approach, you may want to explore products that are geared toward gifts and food for get-togethers. In addition to these must-have products, you'll find great prices. Food offerings include quick snacks, chef-inspired ingredients, and sweet treats. You'll also discover new appliances that will supply your household with good food for good times, some of which might be a game-changing Costco purchase.
When shopping at Costco, it's good to know that it offers products through its official website as well as Costco Same Day. When looking through these products, you might also discover that not all items are available at all regional locations. So, if you'd like to check for new products that are guaranteed to be offered at your local store, check out the Costco What's New tab on the homepage to see which new products you can purchase at your store.
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract
Home chefs will appreciate the Nielsen-Massey four-pack of 2-ounce vanilla extracts, which includes varieties from Mexico, Madagascar, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Flavor is preserved through a cold-pack extraction process, and the farming methods are sustainable and fair trade. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a new home chef, check out our guide to every type of vanilla. Purchase the Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract, Around the World Gift Pack from Costco for $39.99.
Maldon Kosher Sea Salt Flakes
No matter the season, if you're a home chef, you know the importance of good sea salt. The hefty 20.12-ounce tub of Maldon sea salt at Costco is a must-have. Maldon Kosher Sea Salt is made using traditional artisan methods since 1882. Knowing how to use kosher sea salt will help this brand stand out in your cooking. Purchase Maldon Sea Salt Flakes at Costco for $10, depending on location.
Starbucks Season's Cheer Blend Coffee
As we gather during the season, celebrate the mood with your choice of beverage. Serve Starbucks' Seasons Cheer Blend Coffee, which is $5 dollars off a 32-ounce bag through November 16. It's a medium roast with notes of dried fruit and cocoa. This $14.99 limited-edition blend makes an appearance annually. Because Starbucks only uses one type of bean in its coffee, you'll be sure to get quality Arabica coffee.
Bluey Family Christmas Inflatable
Decorate your home with a fun inflatable featuring the Bluey family. Your kids will love it when the story of this blue heeler and family comes to life either inside or outside. The Bluey Family Christmas Inflatable is self-inflatable and comes with eight LED lights, measuring about 96 inches wide by 79 inches tall and weighing 10.4 pounds. At $172.99, it will steal the show at your holiday party!
Gourmia 2-Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker
Your family will appreciate gathering to make soft-serve, sorbet, and other frozen desserts using the Gourmia Soft-Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker. You'll enjoy controlling the consistency using one-touch settings, and your treats will stay cold for up to three hours. At $199.99, this appliance offers years of fun. Try it and compare your soft-serve to the soft-serve we ranked from fast food restaurants.
Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark
This treat can be eaten right away or given as a gift. Available in a 16.2-ounce bag and costing $19.99, the Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection returns, offering rich chocolate and peppermint layers that will melt in your mouth and will satisfy the need for cool sweetness. You can serve it to guests, give it as a gift, or just open a bag and enjoy it while you get ready for the holidays.