Give Nachos A Greek Twist For A Flavorful New Way To Enjoy Them

Nachos aren't the kind of appetizer that can get boring — crunchy chips with every topping imaginable, from creamy cheese and savory meat to spicy peppers and tomatoes that explode with freshness in your mouth. Not exactly the kind of thing you're likely to turn your nose up at. But that doesn't mean you can't experiment with brand new flavors and ingredients that will renew your love for this simple, yet not simple at all, dish. Mexican cuisine may have invented nachos, but other cuisines have readily adopted the formula to create things like the must-have flavor bomb that is Irish nachos and zesty, surprisingly delicious nachos with an Italian-ish twist. And now it's time to add one more cuisine to the international flavors of nachos.

Greek food, a Mediterranean cuisine prized for its myriad health benefits and mouthwatering flavors, gives a unique take on Mexican nachos that will keep you from losing interest in the classic appetizer — although we doubt that would ever happen to begin with! Even though these nachos are not really a thing in Greek cuisine, hacking nachos to make them Greek is super easy. Switch out the tortilla chips for pita chips, top with some chopped feta cheese, tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, and cucumbers, and opa! The salty tanginess of the feta and the olives will pair beautifully with the freshness of the chopped vegetables, giving you complementary flavors that soar when you gather a bit of everything on each chip.