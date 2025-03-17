Here's How To Open Pita Bread Without Tearing The Pocket

Some things are easier said than done, and opening up a pita bread is one of them. This pocket bread might be the perfect thing to stuff with falafel, tahini, or tzatziki, but it's also prone to tearing. To save us all the stress of a ruined Middle Eastern feast, here's how to open the bread without tearing its pocket.

First, grab some pita bread. You can find quality pitas at your Middle Eastern grocery store, as well as most other generic food shops. Check each piece for any tears on the perimeter of the bread. If there is one, tear it open gently with your hands to expose the inner pita pocket. If there are no tears, then it's ideal to open the bread on its long edge so there's enough room to stuff it with ingredients. To open it like this, find an air bubble on the long edge with your fingers, pop it open, and tear the top of the pita.