Why Costco Is The Secret Weapon For Wine Lovers On A Budget
If you still believe that good wine needs to be expensive or restricted to fancy occasions, Costco's wine selection is going to come as a pleasant surprise. The warehouse retail chain stocks an astounding variety of wines from many major wine-producing regions, even offering iconic old-world wines at its signature low prices. It's no wonder that until Total Wine took the title, Costco was the biggest wine company in the United States and still pushes a huge volume of plonk to its members every year. Between its vast Kirkland Signature portfolio of wines and the other popular brands on the shelves, there's a lot to choose from. And while there are some great and some not-so-great Costco bargain wines, if you know what you're looking for, you can quite easily sample or stock a variety of enjoyable wines for very little. We're talking under $7 for a fine Italian prosecco!
The way to start picking out wines at Costco is to set your budget — how much do you want to spend on a bottle? Consider what you'll be pairing with the wine, whether you want a nice sauvignon blanc (the Kirkland Signature sauvignon blanc from New Zealand is $6.99) to serve alongside fish, a playful daytime rosé (the Kirkland Signature Prosecco rosé from Italy is also $6.99), or just a nice wine to pair with your grilled cheese. While these wines are exceptional budget finds, if you get overwhelmed by all the choices at Costco, pick something in the middle of the pack, around the $20 to $40 mark, and your chances of coming away with a great-tasting wine are pretty high.
Use Costco wines to explore your palate, find favorites, and stock up
While there are a few good Costco wine options in the sub-$10 category, once you cross the $20 mark, the bottles start getting really good. The quality of many wines in the $20 to $50 range is comparable to bottles that cost double or triple, and this is what makes Costco a haven for wine lovers. You can stock up on your favorites and build a wine collection without breaking the bank. The wines are also great for experimenting if you just want to expand your knowledge of wines, terroir, and vintages. In case you end up buying a bottle you don't really enjoy, you won't feel too bad about turning $20 wine into a delicious frozen wine slushy.
If you're not in the mood to experiment and want to just pick up a great wine without browsing too much, look out for the Kirkland Signature Barolo — a $20 crowd favorite that continues to get glowing feedback across vintages. For the same price, you can also get French bubbly: The Kirkland Champagne Brut, which is authentically crisp to sip as is, and pocket-friendly enough to make perfect elevated mimosas with.
For the best under-$10 options, look for the Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva, a solid Spanish red, or the Kirkland Signature Cotes du Rhone Villages from France. Both wines punch way above their price point. While this may give you confidence in other super-budget Costco wines, it's best to stay wary of this category. The Kirkland blends and boxed wines, for example, are cheap and remind you of their low price when sipped.