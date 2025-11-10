Why Costco Is The Secret Weapon For Wine Lovers On A Budget

If you still believe that good wine needs to be expensive or restricted to fancy occasions, Costco's wine selection is going to come as a pleasant surprise. The warehouse retail chain stocks an astounding variety of wines from many major wine-producing regions, even offering iconic old-world wines at its signature low prices. It's no wonder that until Total Wine took the title, Costco was the biggest wine company in the United States and still pushes a huge volume of plonk to its members every year. Between its vast Kirkland Signature portfolio of wines and the other popular brands on the shelves, there's a lot to choose from. And while there are some great and some not-so-great Costco bargain wines, if you know what you're looking for, you can quite easily sample or stock a variety of enjoyable wines for very little. We're talking under $7 for a fine Italian prosecco!

The way to start picking out wines at Costco is to set your budget — how much do you want to spend on a bottle? Consider what you'll be pairing with the wine, whether you want a nice sauvignon blanc (the Kirkland Signature sauvignon blanc from New Zealand is $6.99) to serve alongside fish, a playful daytime rosé (the Kirkland Signature Prosecco rosé from Italy is also $6.99), or just a nice wine to pair with your grilled cheese. While these wines are exceptional budget finds, if you get overwhelmed by all the choices at Costco, pick something in the middle of the pack, around the $20 to $40 mark, and your chances of coming away with a great-tasting wine are pretty high.