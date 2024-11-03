13 Best Produce To Stock Up On At Costco
Can't seem to keep strawberries in stock in your fridge? Need a large salad kit without spending a ton? Costco may be just the place to stock up on your favorite produce. There is a pretty large selection of everyday favorites, like apples, oranges, and peppers. However, Costco even stocks unusual items such as rambutan and chanterelle mushrooms, which can be tricky to find at any store much less in large portions.
With purchases sold in bulk quantities, it can be tricky to know which fruit and veggie options are a good deal and which will go bad before you have a chance to finish them. Produce might not be your first thought to stock up on, but picking the right item can mean the difference between fresh, nutritious snacks and spoiled, rotten goods forgotten in the back of the fridge. We dug through the garden of options that Costco keeps available to figure out which ones offered great value, which could be stored for long-term use without risking spoilage, and which unusual fruits and vegetables were worth giving a try.
Blueberries
As a go-to breakfast item in our house, blueberries get top billing on the refrigerator shelf. The large container, which is typically found in the refrigerated produce room near the prepared foods and produce departments, has some of the plumpest and sweetest blueberries that we've enjoyed. In true Costco fashion, these blueberries are also massive and some of the largest that we've seen as well. Unlike some stores, where the blueberries at the bottom of the clamshell are squished and bruised, this container isn't overstuffed. This means that all of the berries are usable and delicious, an aspect that we really appreciate. During more than 10 years of picking up blueberries at Costco, we've never come across more than one or two individual berries that we've needed to toss.
They come in an 18-ounce container for around $7.50 for the traditional option and just under $13 for the same sized clamshell of organic blueberries. The package does not always list the specific origin of the berries, but they are typically sourced from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Chile, Peru, Argentina, or Uruguay.
Mandarin oranges
This 5-pound bag at Costco holds a lot of mandarin oranges and will keep for weeks. They're very portable and make a great snack, perfect for buying in bulk, and one of the produce items that we keep on hand in our house. This purchase comes in a convenient mesh bag, which helps the oranges get air circulation as they sit in the bin of the produce section. You can use them to add brightness to coleslaw or create a refreshing glass of orange juice. However, peeling them as enjoying segments as a snack is our favorite way to eat mandarin oranges. Buying in bulk is a fantastic strategy for juicing, since around four average-sized oranges are needed to get just one cup of juice.
The 5-pound bag costs around $8, which works out to close to $1.50 per pound. This is another produce option that comes from a lot of different locations. Costco lists the U.S., Morocco, Uruguay, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Israel, Spain, Chile, and Peru as countries of origin for the mandarin oranges that it carries. You won't necessarily know where an individual batch or bag comes from, but the quality is consistent across the board.
Bananas
The price of Costco bananas makes them a great deal in the produce section. Just keep in mind that bananas can ripen quickly, so have plans to eat them (or make tasty banana bread) before they turn brown. We eat bananas often, so this is a must-buy for us when we visit Costco and we rarely have leftover brown bananas. Because each household is different, the fantastic price on bananas might not be worth the potential for food waste, but that is a factor when you buy bananas no matter where you shop.
You can't always find bananas for delivery, although we've always come across them when we went into the store. Costco does carry organic bananas, which cost a bit more than conventionally-grown options. At less than $1 per pound, both are a good value, however, so we base our preference on which bunches look the best. Because they are sold in large 3-pound bunches, look for bananas with some green to the skins. They will ripen once you get them home, prolonging the life of your purchase.
Bell peppers
The fantastic price of the red, yellow, and orange bell peppers at the warehouse store make them a must-buy if you enjoy this vegetable. You can find packages of mixed red, orange, and yellow varieties for around half the price of other places. A pack of six costs less than $8, while a single bell pepper costs more than $1.50 at other grocery stores. They are also nice and crisp, which works well whether you want to enjoy them raw as a snack or put them into a stir fry, casserole, or other dish.
Because they are so versatile (not to mention extra healthy), bell peppers are a great buy that you can use in all sorts of dishes. If you prefer something smaller, the small mini peppers are a similar option to consider. They come in a 1.5-pound package for under $6. These are better for snacking but can't work in recipes like stuffed peppers due to their size. If you like stuffed peppers, Costco makes a version that is one of our favorites among the prepared foods that you can pop right in the oven. Overall, just about every opportunity to buy and enjoy fresh bell peppers at Costco is worth taking advantage of when you can.
Grapes
Another great deal at Costco is the 3-pound grape bag. They're at least a dollar cheaper than other stores for the same amount, often more. You'll need to get through a pretty large package to make them worth the money, but fortunately these grapes are consistently high-quality and bursting with fresh flavor. Our trick to getting the most out of the bag and keeping them from getting soft is to separate them into smaller storage containers when we get home. This prevents the grapes at the bottom from being smushed and flattened.
You can get red seedless grapes or green seedless grapes for just under $7. However, the warehouse store does not offer a combination bag like you can sometimes find at other retailers. The black seedless grapes cost a little bit more than $1 higher for the same 3-pound package, but we haven't always been able to find them at Costco. When we do, we always make sure to get a clamshell since these are a great balance of sweet and tart at the same time. They can be a bit smaller than other grape varieties, especially the green grapes, which are massive when bought at Costco.
Potatoes
Buying potatoes in bulk is easy at Costco, and fortunately, they keep well when stored correctly. Make sure that you put them in a spot and container where they can get plenty of ventilation. Some bags come enclosed, which is one of the worst ways to store potatoes if you want to prevent spoiling, so you may need to switch out the container when you get home. The main benefit to getting your potatoes at Costco is their budget-friendly pricing, plus the fact that they stay good for so long.
Any of the potato options are good, but the sweet potatoes are our favorites. The 6.5-pound bag costs around $1 per pound, but you can also get a 10-pound bag of white potatoes for around $6.50 or gold potatoes for just $1 more. Small creamer potatoes cook quickly, however they are a bit pricier compared to the other varieties. All of the potato choices are economical, especially when you consider how long they can keep in the pantry, but the sweet potatoes get top marks for flavor and nutritional content.
Baby carrots
If you go through a lot of carrots like we do in our household, the 5-pound bag from Costco is perfect. At $7, it's comparable to bags of baby carrots at other grocery stores when you compare the price per pound. However, buying in bulk cuts down on runs to the store, which is why these are always a go-to when we visit the produce section at Costco. They come in a thin plastic bag similar to those we've seen at other grocery stores, which isn't saying much, so we always switch it out for something sturdier that we can seal when we get home.
There aren't as many options at Costco compared to other chains, so don't expect tricolor carrots or an organic offering. That being said, these are perfect for those who love standard baby carrots. One trick that we've learned over the years is to portion out the baby carrots once we get them home and keep them in airtight containers. This helps preserve their freshness, keeps them from getting slimy, and makes it easier for us to grab for a healthy snack on the go.
Salad mixes
Costco carries plenty of options when it comes to salad mix, including spring greens and prepared salads. The variety is what makes the warehouse store our go-to spot for salads. You can stick with individual green ingredients, such as spinach or romaine hearts, which tend to be around $5 for a bulk purchase. Most come in 1-pound containers, so be ready to enjoy quite a few salads if you stock up. Spinach and similar greens will cook down considerably, but a 1-pound container is still quite a bit. The individual types of produce can also be used in other recipes, such as quiche or casseroles, but the real powerhouse in the produce department is the shelf of salad kits.
The sweet kale salad kit is a personal favorite and one that we pick up at least once per month when we are at Costco. It contains kale as well as sliced Brussel sprouts, cranberries, nuts, and poppyseed dressing. A single purchase comes with two kits for around $8. It makes enough salad for the adults in our family to eat their fill for at least four lunches or dinners during the week. The salad kits have all of the ingredients in one easy-to-assemble package, which makes them a favorite when we're pressed for time. We don't have to think about recipes or zipping around the store to pick everything up — it's all included.
Tomatoes
One of the best things about shopping for tomatoes at Costco is the wide variety. The warehouse store has a large selection of smaller tomatoes, including gourmet and specialty options, as well as tomatoes on the vine. They are all consistently high-quality, delicious, and of course sold in bulk. Costs range from $5.50 to more than $8.00, which depends on the type of tomato as well as the size. The smallest container is 1.65 pounds of savorries tomatoes on the vine, which are super sweet. You can't find them at all stores, so getting them in a large quantity at Costco can be even more cost effective. The largest option is the 4-pound purchase of greenhouse grown tomatoes on the vine. These can be used as-is or put into recipes that call for any kind of tomato, including sauces.
The only thing that Costco doesn't have much of is large tomatoes. We don't typically see huge beefsteak tomatoes, which are ideal for slicing, but you can use the vine-ripened ones as a substitute in some recipes. Small grape tomatoes will likely be too tough unless you peel them, which isn't the most efficient way to prepare and cook with this ingredient.
Apples
Keep an eye on apples at Costco to find the best deals, since the offerings fluctuate both in what is carried as well as the cost. While they're priced competitively all of the time, when you go with the bulk apples as part of a great sale, you can save as much as 50% or more compared to other stores.
Depending on the type of apple you buy, they come in 3-pound or 4-pound bags. The bulk purchases cost between $6.50 and $9.35. When you consider that similar varieties can cost as much as $1.50 for a single apple, buying in bulk at Costco just makes sense for apple-loving households.
Apples are another fruit that can keep for quite some time when stored correctly. They'll stay good for up to a few weeks if you keep them in your refrigerator's crisper drawer. This will reduce moisture and keep them away from sunlight, which make them ripen and rot faster. Because they're sold in such large quantities, storing them the right way to ensure freshness and a crisp texture is the key to making the most of the purchase.
Mushrooms
You can put mushrooms in a variety of dishes, so buying in bulk is perfect. Large white mushrooms at Costco cost just $4.20 for a 24-ounce container, while the same mushrooms ring up for $5.50 for a container that is 4 ounces smaller at another grocery store. Crimini mushrooms are a bit more expensive for the same size, but they are also organic, which may be a selling point for some customers. Unfortunately, Costco doesn't stock any sliced mushrooms in the produce department, so you may need to prep them yourself for some recipes.
Costco also has good prices on some gourmet options, like chanterelles. We weren't expecting to see wild mushrooms at a bulk warehouse retailer, so were pleasantly surprised not just at the price but also the selection. These are considerably more expensive than other mushrooms at Costco, costing over $16 for a 16-ounce container. When you look for them at other stores, however, you'll likely have a hard time even finding them in anything but the dried variety.
Pumpkin
This produce is seasonal and better for carving than eating, but given the high cost of pumpkins at garden centers and picturesque pumpkin patches, you may want to lug one of these giants home for your jack-o-lantern on a budget. They are sourced from farms in the United States, so even though you might not be working directly with a local farm in your area like you would if you visited a fall festival, you can still be assured that your purchase goes to farmers in the U.S.
The size and weight varies, but the $8 price of each pumpkin is the same. Most tend to be in the jumbo category and considerably larger than what you might see at another grocery store. Just keep in mind that these giants are best for decorating rather than eating. The seeds make a great snack when roasted but these are not pie pumpkins with a lot of flesh that you can use for baking. Fortunately, Costco also carries some incredible and massive pumpkin pies during the fall, as well as canned pumpkin that you can use if you want to make your desserts yourself.
While the pumpkins at other stores are often kept outside or near the entrance, Costco stocks a giant bin of the fall favorite in the produce section.
Rambutan
One of the more unusual items on our list is the spiky rambutan. If you haven't tried this sweet fruit that hails from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and Ecuador, you should definitely add it to your shopping list. They are native to parts of Southeast Asia, but also grown in other parts of the world with similar climates. The outside has soft hairs that look like spikes, which you have to get past to reach the white, sweet interior. Rambutan isn't always easy to find, but Costco carries a nice-sized bulk package that costs $9.35 for 1.5 pounds of fruit.
Just the availability of this fruit at Costco make it one we want to try when we can. If you find a store that carries rambutan, an 8-ounce container will typically cost around $6.50. The only downside of trying this fruit out with a bulk purchase is that if you don't like it, you're stuck with a large quantity. Trust us, though — you'll love the tender and sweet fruit behind the spiky red exterior. Plus, they are just plain fun to see in a bowl on a shared table.