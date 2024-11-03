13 Best Produce To Stock Up On At Costco

Can't seem to keep strawberries in stock in your fridge? Need a large salad kit without spending a ton? Costco may be just the place to stock up on your favorite produce. There is a pretty large selection of everyday favorites, like apples, oranges, and peppers. However, Costco even stocks unusual items such as rambutan and chanterelle mushrooms, which can be tricky to find at any store much less in large portions.

With purchases sold in bulk quantities, it can be tricky to know which fruit and veggie options are a good deal and which will go bad before you have a chance to finish them. Produce might not be your first thought to stock up on, but picking the right item can mean the difference between fresh, nutritious snacks and spoiled, rotten goods forgotten in the back of the fridge. We dug through the garden of options that Costco keeps available to figure out which ones offered great value, which could be stored for long-term use without risking spoilage, and which unusual fruits and vegetables were worth giving a try.