Costco's Meal Prep Secret Weapon: The Rotisserie Chicken Product You Should Be Buying Instead

Buying a fully seasoned, fully cooked Costco rotisserie chicken already feels like a meal prep win thanks to significant time savings compared to preparing a whole chicken from its raw state. But Costco has upped its convenience game even further with a bagged, hand-pulled version. This lets you skip the step of shredding the chicken yourself for chicken enchiladas, a strawberry chicken salad, or whatever else you're using the protein for — either way, it's ready to go.

It's important to note that you pay for the added ease — while the nearly 3-pound bag of boneless, skinless, pre-cooked chicken breast isn't too far from the cost of uncooked, unshredded chicken breast, it costs you around $15. That's a big difference from the legendary $5 rotisserie chickens. Still, the bones and skin add to the weight. The actual amount of meat from a Costco rotisserie chicken sometimes comes in at around 2 pounds, rather than 3; you may be getting more meat in the pre-shredded bag than on the bone. Apart from this, there are a few other factors to weigh when you're deciding which option is best for which meal, from flavor to flexibility. But isn't it nice just to know you have the option off offloading the shredding step to someone else?