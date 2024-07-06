The Tastiest Ways To Use A Top Round Steak

Top round is a very common, yet largely unheralded cut of beef. It comes from the round, a hindquarter primal beef cut comprising the cow's upper rear legs. Top round is also known as "inside round" because it is composed of muscles located on the inner part of the leg. You may also have heard of bottom round and eye of round, which are located adjacent to the top round. Something that all three of these cuts have in common is that they rank among the leanest cuts of steak, having very little fat. Despite this, the top round boasts a rich, beefy flavor, giving you some of the best bang for your buck amongst all steak cuts.

Advertisement

The trouble with lean cuts of beef is that they can become very tough and dry when you cook them, and top round is no exception. For this reason, top round is often prepared as a roast for slow cooking, and it is one of the best roast beef cuts you can buy. But when you cut a top round roast into steaks, things get trickier. We typically don't associate slow-cooking methods with steaks, but for top round steaks, there is an underutilized steak preparation that can make it tender while adding a whole new level of flavor.