The Key To Grilling Flank Steak Just Right

Flank steak may not be the first cut you think of when buying steaks to grill. If you're on a budget though, thin, flat cuts like flank steaks or skirt steaks are often cheaper than thick steaks like ribeye or New York strip, and they still taste great. Flank is the cut of choice for London broil and it's great in fajitas, but when served on its own, it's got a hearty, strong beefy flavor. You just need to be careful not to overcook it, or it'll become tough and unpleasantly chewy.

The key thing to remember is that flank steak is a thinner cut of meat, coming from the cow's abdominal muscles near the stomach. Different cuts of steak cook differently, and thin steaks are easier to overcook. This means you have to be a more vigilant griller than if you were grilling a thicker steak. For a flank cut, it helps to grill it for less time or at a lower temperature than you might normally (there are a few reasons for this, which we'll get into), and marinating helps to stop the steak from getting tough.