Save Money By Mastering The Steak Cooking Technique Restaurants Use

Your home broiler, which generally reaches top temperatures at or around 500 degrees Fahrenheit, won't get nearly as hot as the infrared broilers used in commercial kitchens (which can reach up to 1,650 degrees), but you can still achieve a similar end result. You'll need a disposable aluminum roasting pan and a wire rack.

Arrange your oven racks to utilize the upper middle portion of your oven, closest to the broiler at the top, and preheat to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Because the broilers on most home ovens can only reach a fraction of the temperature of those in commercial-grade kitchens, the best method to truly get a restaurant-worthy steak is to bake and then broil.

After drying and seasoning your steaks, place them on the wire rack set on top of the disposable aluminum pan and slide the whole arrangement into the lower-middle rack of the oven. You'll bake for 6 to 10 minutes. After the initial bake, remove the steaks, wire rack, and aluminum pan from the oven, flip the steaks over, and let them rest for about 10 minutes while you set your broiler on high. Then place your steaks back in and broil, making sure to flip them every 2 to 4 minutes. It will take between 6 and 16 minutes for the steaks to reach an internal temperature between 125 and 130 degrees Fahrenheit, which will result in a perfectly medium-rare steak.

