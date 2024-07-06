Grilling Vs Pan-Searing: The Best Way To Cook A T-Bone Steak

The core tenet of pan-searing is that the meat has to have as much direct contact with the hot pan as possible to get an even sear across its entire surface. While this is easy with other beef cuts like a flank steak, you'll run into a lot of trouble with a T-bone. The culprit? That same T-shaped bone that gives the cut its name.

As the steak cooks, it naturally shrinks a bit. This causes the bone to lift parts of the meat away from the pan's surface. The result is an unevenly cooked steak with some areas that have begun to brown and caramelize, while others still look pale and undercooked.

If your grill is out of commission and you have no choice but to pan-sear, you can use tongs to press down on the steak near the bone to force the meat to make contact with the pan. If you want to be hands-off, you can just remove the bone altogether. Although it gives the steak its shape, the bone doesn't contribute much in the way of flavor when you pan-sear it, according to America's Test Kitchen. Rest assured that you're not missing out much if you get rid of it.

