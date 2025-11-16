8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Taco Bell

There's the fried chicken besties, the burger bros, and then there's the fast food Mexi-gang, Taco Bell. Created by Glen Bell in 1962 in the town of Downey, California, Taco Bell is beloved by everyone from Gen Xers to Alpha for its ability to deliver fast, customizable, south-of-the-border fusion handed through the drive-thru window. But if you're a Taco Bell lover who isn't in the know regarding the many, many hacks there are when it comes to ordering, buckle up. You could be missing out on layers of deliciousness and not living your mas life.

Most fast food eateries are known for their menu hacks, tips, and tricks when it comes to placing your order. Spots like In-N-Out, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Wendy's, and even Shake Shack all have some level of semi-secret intel on how to compile delicious and sometimes unholy creations if one possesses the necessary ordering prowess. So, too, does Taco Bell, and, in that vein, here are the nine mistakes everyone makes when ordering from this fast-food Mexican spot.