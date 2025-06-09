We Tried Taco Bell's New Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla, And It's Worth Rolling Up For

Nothing can get a small town excited like a brand-new Taco Bell. Trust me. I have lived it. In my Oklahoma town of about 2,800 people, the new Taco Bell that opened several months ago almost made the front page in the local newspaper. About 20 minutes before it actually opened its doors, there was already a line of cars going out onto the highway to order through the drive-thru, to the point where I had to wait an extra 30 minutes for an opening to leave.

Whether it was the Decades menu plucking at the heartstrings of millennials or the thrill of having one more option for lunch, the town embraced it wholeheartedly. And, in turn, it seems like Taco Bell is embracing Oklahoma. It announced a huge lineup of new menu items in development at its Live Más event in March, and some of those are finally reaching the testing grounds in Oklahoma City.

The fast food chain has launched its new Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla in the city, expanding on its already popular Cantina Chicken line and new, also very popular Caliente Cantina Chicken menu, which launched earlier this year at select locations. Now, Taco Bell is certainly no stranger to experimentation, and it's brought a lot of fun flavors into our lives, such as the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which only exists because of Taco Bell. But, is the new item worth it? We got our hands on the rolled quesadilla and gave it a try to let you know all about it.