We Tried Taco Bell's New Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla, And It's Worth Rolling Up For
Nothing can get a small town excited like a brand-new Taco Bell. Trust me. I have lived it. In my Oklahoma town of about 2,800 people, the new Taco Bell that opened several months ago almost made the front page in the local newspaper. About 20 minutes before it actually opened its doors, there was already a line of cars going out onto the highway to order through the drive-thru, to the point where I had to wait an extra 30 minutes for an opening to leave.
Whether it was the Decades menu plucking at the heartstrings of millennials or the thrill of having one more option for lunch, the town embraced it wholeheartedly. And, in turn, it seems like Taco Bell is embracing Oklahoma. It announced a huge lineup of new menu items in development at its Live Más event in March, and some of those are finally reaching the testing grounds in Oklahoma City.
The fast food chain has launched its new Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla in the city, expanding on its already popular Cantina Chicken line and new, also very popular Caliente Cantina Chicken menu, which launched earlier this year at select locations. Now, Taco Bell is certainly no stranger to experimentation, and it's brought a lot of fun flavors into our lives, such as the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which only exists because of Taco Bell. But, is the new item worth it? We got our hands on the rolled quesadilla and gave it a try to let you know all about it.
Price and availability
As mentioned, this is a test item, so it's not widely available just yet, even in Oklahoma City. According to my research, the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla is available on the menu at only half of the Taco Bell locations in OKC. If things go well, it could be rolled out on a broader scale, but there's currently no news on that. Be sure to check the online menu of the location nearest you before you head out.
You can get the rolled quesadilla on its own with sour cream and Avocado Verde Salsa, or you can get it in a combo meal, which comes with a medium drink and a crispy taco on the side. Granted, you could also throw in any of the restaurant's many sauces. The quesadilla alone comes to $6.49 while the combo is $9.99. It's currently the second priciest single item on the Cantina Chicken menu, coming in behind the Cantina Chicken Bowl ($7.99). The combo also comes in at the second-highest price behind the Cantina Chicken Burrito Meal, which is $10.49.
This makes the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla Meal a little bit pricier than other combos on the menu, such as the Crispy Chicken Nuggets combo and the Classic Luxe Box. However, it's cheaper than the Mexican Pizza Combo and the Chicken Chalupas Supreme Combo.
Nutritional information
The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla features slow-roasted chicken with a melted three-cheese blend, accompanied by a creamy chipotle sauce. All of this is rolled up together in a flour tortilla. As mentioned, it also comes with two sauces — sour cream and Avocado Verde Salsa. It has all the components that make the Cantina Chicken menu so tasty. In fact, since its launch in 2024, the menu has quickly become one of the most popular at Taco Bell locations. (It's definitely not on our list of Taco Bell menu items you should avoid.)
The rolled quesadilla alone comes to 580 calories, while the combo has 840 to 1120 calories, depending on the side options you choose. With just the sour cream and Avocado Verde Salsa, it comes to a total of 665 calories. This is the same as the regular Chicken Cantina Quesadilla since all the ingredients are identical. They're just rolled up.
Taste test
Now to the good part — the taste test. For this, I picked up the combo — Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla with a beef Crispy Taco. I also decided to be a bit daring and try the new Dirty Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which came out in January.
First, I tried the rolled quesadilla on its own. The cheese was nicely melted, and the rolled quesadilla felt decently hefty, though not as weighty as a burrito. The first bite was very cheesy but, underneath, I got a nice kick of spice from the chicken and chipotle sauce. When I tried it with the Avocado Verde Salsa, it got even better. The salsa has a smooth heat to it that kicks everything into a higher gear. (Honestly, I think ordering the Avocado Verde Salsa for every menu item should be on our Taco Bell hack list. It's that good.)
The rolled quesadilla also tasted very good with the sour cream. Going back and forth between the two sauces works well if you like spice and warmth, but not too much heat. The sour cream evens it out a bit, so the taste never gets overwhelming.
While I haven't tried the regular Baja Blast before, I have tried other dirty drinks — namely the Dirty Dr. Pepper from Sonic, which surprisingly wasn't all that great. But this was brilliant. The vanilla creme made the whole drink taste like a virgin Piña Colada, making it a perfect summer sip.
Final thoughts
So, is the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla worth it? Absolutely. In fact, I now prefer the entire Cantina Chicken menu. The slow-roasted chicken with the chipotle is my new fave. Really, I'm quite glad that the founder of Taco Bell figured out that tacos were the way to go over burgers and hot dogs way back when; otherwise, we wouldn't have been gifted with this cheesy, spicy goodness.
While the taste is not all that different from the regular Cantina Chicken quesadilla, rolling it up definitely helps with the distribution of flavor in each bite. Every mouthful was cheesier, spicier, and felt more filling than if I were eating a flat quesadilla. I'll admit, before I tried it, I wasn't sure about the logic of just rolling up a quesadilla, but now I get it and I fully approve. I also liked that it's easier to eat. You worry less about ingredients falling out of the sides, with the ends rolled up. The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla is definitely in contention to become one of Taco Bell's best-selling items, in my humble opinion.
Now, I would definitely recommend getting the combo if you want something more filling. The quesadilla on its own wasn't quite enough, and I definitely attacked the crispy taco afterward. Even then, I ended up snacking again a couple of hours later, but that could also just be me. However, if you're looking for a quick and tasty snack, then it's great.