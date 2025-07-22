The Extra (And Free) Step For A Better Burrito At Taco Bell
If you've ever opened up a Taco Bell burrito and said to yourself, "This could probably be better," you're not alone. Taco Bell's burritos are packed with flavor, but the soft flour tortillas have a tendency to be plain or soggy, especially if you order them to-go. However, there is a quick fix that can instantly change your burrito experience: ask your attendant to grill the tortilla.
As it turns out, not a lot of people are aware of this little Taco Bell menu hack. Only certain items off the menu, like the Grilled Cheese Burrito or the Quesarito, tend to come out with that golden, crispy exterior. But Taco Bell will happily grill up any burrito for you if you request it, and best of all, it's at no additional charge. Simply ask for the burrito to be grilled when you order in-store, or put the request in the app's special instructions.
Most Taco Bell employees will know what you mean, but as always, being clear and polite when communicating always helps. After all, it's not a standard option listed on the menu. So, no matter if you're ordering a basic Black Bean Burrito or the Beefy 5-Layer (which we think is the best of the best), this fun hack does the trick and could change the way you enjoy one of the many best sellers on the menu.
Asking for a grilled tortilla is a game changer
There are a couple of reasons why asking your Taco Bell server to grill your burrito is totally worth it. For starters, it's a free upgrade, so there's no sneaky fees to avoid. Secondly, grilling your burrito helps seal the edges, which is a lifesaver if you're eating on the go. The extra time on the grill presses the tortilla into a warm shell that holds firmly together, adding a whole new layer of texture to every bite. The lightly toasted tortilla also keeps the burrito from feeling soggy after sitting for a few minutes. The pressed, crunchy wrap works like a mini thermal blanket, warming the inside without letting the steam out.
And finally, it just tastes different — and some might argue that it's even better. That light char on the tortilla adds a subtle flavor that works well with any of Taco Bell's fillings. It turns a basic burrito into something that feels closer to what you'd get at a sit-down Tex-Mex spot, without spending a penny more. The next time you pull into the drive-thru, give it a try. You may never go back to soft tortillas again.