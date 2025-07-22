The Extra (And Free) Step For A Better Burrito At Taco Bell

If you've ever opened up a Taco Bell burrito and said to yourself, "This could probably be better," you're not alone. Taco Bell's burritos are packed with flavor, but the soft flour tortillas have a tendency to be plain or soggy, especially if you order them to-go. However, there is a quick fix that can instantly change your burrito experience: ask your attendant to grill the tortilla.

As it turns out, not a lot of people are aware of this little Taco Bell menu hack. Only certain items off the menu, like the Grilled Cheese Burrito or the Quesarito, tend to come out with that golden, crispy exterior. But Taco Bell will happily grill up any burrito for you if you request it, and best of all, it's at no additional charge. Simply ask for the burrito to be grilled when you order in-store, or put the request in the app's special instructions.

Most Taco Bell employees will know what you mean, but as always, being clear and polite when communicating always helps. After all, it's not a standard option listed on the menu. So, no matter if you're ordering a basic Black Bean Burrito or the Beefy 5-Layer (which we think is the best of the best), this fun hack does the trick and could change the way you enjoy one of the many best sellers on the menu.