SoCal's Garbage Burrito Proves You Can't Judge A Burrito By Its Name

There are many beloved dishes with names that might make you raise an eyebrow. Take ants on a log or dirt pie, for example: They're delicious treats, but if you went off name alone, you might be inclined to look the other way. That's how you may initially react when you hear about a staple in Southern California, the famed garbage burrito. But, this local favorite with an unfortunate name is actually an extremely tasty dish that originated nearly 40 years ago at one of Southern California's most beloved regional chains — and you can still order it today.

If you're not from the Inland Empire, a region just east of Los Angeles County that includes Riverside and San Bernardino counties, you've probably never heard of Miguel's Jr. It's a family-owned fast-food chain that dishes up authentic California-style Mexican, and they're particularly known for their masterful, made-to-order burritos. It was actually co-founder Mike Vasquez's daughter who inspired the now iconic garbage burrito. One day, she was making a massive burrito for herself — quite literally no crumb was left behind, as she used every ingredient available. Mike joked that she poured everything from a garbage can into a tortilla, and the garbage burrito was born. The dish became an unexpected hit, and that little joke propelled their small restaurant business into a chain with more than 20 locations.