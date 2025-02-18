SoCal's Garbage Burrito Proves You Can't Judge A Burrito By Its Name
There are many beloved dishes with names that might make you raise an eyebrow. Take ants on a log or dirt pie, for example: They're delicious treats, but if you went off name alone, you might be inclined to look the other way. That's how you may initially react when you hear about a staple in Southern California, the famed garbage burrito. But, this local favorite with an unfortunate name is actually an extremely tasty dish that originated nearly 40 years ago at one of Southern California's most beloved regional chains — and you can still order it today.
If you're not from the Inland Empire, a region just east of Los Angeles County that includes Riverside and San Bernardino counties, you've probably never heard of Miguel's Jr. It's a family-owned fast-food chain that dishes up authentic California-style Mexican, and they're particularly known for their masterful, made-to-order burritos. It was actually co-founder Mike Vasquez's daughter who inspired the now iconic garbage burrito. One day, she was making a massive burrito for herself — quite literally no crumb was left behind, as she used every ingredient available. Mike joked that she poured everything from a garbage can into a tortilla, and the garbage burrito was born. The dish became an unexpected hit, and that little joke propelled their small restaurant business into a chain with more than 20 locations.
What exactly is in the garbage burrito?
The Garbage Burrito is stuffed to the brim with every ingredient on Miguel's Jr's menu. This includes a heaping helping of refried beans, spicy and citrusy Spanish rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and of course, any protein you'd like. They offer shredded chicken or beef, chile verde pork, and carne asada. If you're going off of the extensive list of different ingredients alone, it might not sound like the mixture would work well together, but it's actually one of the most popular items they offer.
If the bold flavors of the garbage burrito are a tad too overwhelming for your palate, it's not the only dish this joint excels in. In a way, Miguel's Jr perfect California-Mexican style cuisine — they make tacos in crispy, pan-fried tortillas, serve the classic bean and cheese burrito, and seasonally offer their famous pozole, a traditional Mexican stew. If you're looking for something quick with genuine flavors from Mexico, it's the place to try. And, of course, if you're up to the challenge, take on the gargantuan garbage burrito.