7 Myths About Trader Joe's That No One Should Have Believed

Aldi and Trader Joe's are two of the hottest grocery stores there are, each with their own cult-like following. But they actually share a lot more in common than just competitive prices and high-quality dupes for branded items. It might shock even die-hard fans to know that their histories are intertwined with one another — though not in the way some people think.

Perhaps you've heard one time or another that Trader Joe's and Aldi are owned and operated by the same people. Or more likely, you've been told the myth that Aldi owns Trader Joe's. That's not quite right, however. Simply put: They're two separate, independently run companies that function as individual brands, but their owners are brothers.

It began with Theo and Karl Albrecht, who once ran Aldi together. After disagreements, they decided to go their separate ways, with Karl spearheading Aldi Süd locations in South Germany and the United States and Theo handling Aldi Nord's Northern Germany locations (and other international branches). Then, in a wholly separate endeavor, Aldi Nord eventually went on to take over Trader Joe's in 1979. And that's where the chains' connection ends.