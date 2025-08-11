We Tried Every Trader Joe's Chocolate Bar And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

To the eight states that don't have a Trader Joe's: We're sorry for your loss. You're not only missing out on hidden gems in the freezer aisle and high-protein meals and snacks, but you're deprived of the store's plethora of both classic and unique desserts. That includes a multi-tier stand of store-brand chocolate bars.

Granted, many of these candies are similar to each other with some only having slight variations. However, Trader Joe's can still be applauded for offering more options than you can count on both hands. White chocolate lovers are unfortunately out of luck when shopping at TJ's, but for those who reach for milk chocolate or dark chocolate, you're sure to find a candy bar that suits your preferences. I've sampled every one of Trader Joe's chocolate bars, so I can point fellow sweets lovers in the right direction. Here are the ones are worth trying out from among the store's vast selection.