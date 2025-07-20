Why Trader Joe's Belgian Chocolate Pudding Vanished Completely

In recent years, Trader Joe's has become more and more popular, and for good reason. There are always great bargains at Trader Joe's, as well as good quality food items that you cannot find outside of the grocery chain. The only downside of shopping at Trader Joe's is when products get discontinued, which can happen to even the most popular items there.

Trader Joe's Belgian Chocolate Pudding is a perfect example of this. The creamy and decadent dessert was well-loved by customers, but it was discontinued back in 2021 with little to no announcement or fanfare, which is par for the course with Trader Joe's. Trader Joe's never fully specified why the pudding was discontinued, but since the product was fairly popular, there's speculation that it was discontinued due to other factors such as limited shelf space in stores.

Since the discontinuation was so sudden, fans of the pudding were pretty upset to the point that an online petition was made to bring the pudding back. Despite these efforts, there was no response from Trader Joe's, and it's currently unclear if the pudding will ever return. This pudding is just one example of popular items at Trader Joe's getting discontinued. That said, it's important to stock up on your Trader Joe's favorites and don't hesitate to try new items, as you never know if or when these products might be discontinued.