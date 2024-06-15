The Explanation Behind Trader Joe's Hawaiian Shirt Uniforms

The grocery store chain Trader Joe's has a lot of singular qualities, from its wide-ranging selection of private label items to its inexpensive wine. Then there are the stores themselves. There are a dozen truly unique Trader Joe's stores across the U.S., including one located under a bridge in Manhattan and another in an old movie theater in Houston. But it's the stores' nautical theme, which leans heavily into the Pacific Islands, that is one of its most interesting characteristics.

Back in the 1960s, Joe Coulombe, the man who launched the Trader Joe's empire, wanted to open a grocery store for shoppers who liked to travel, were well educated, and were looking for products different from what was typically available. But he needed a name and a look for his new idea. He eventually hit on Trader Joe's and a nautical theme for his new grocery store. The famous Tiki bar Trader Vic's inspired the new store's name. But it was Disneyland and a now forgotten travel book about the Pacific Islands that led to its employees wearing Hawaiian shirts. Or was it?