The Best Alcohol To Put In Holiday Eggnog

Eggnog is a holiday classic, whether paired with French toast for a special breakfast or served fireside to cap off a celebratory night. And while it's perfectly delicious in its virgin state, the holiday season is a good reason to take in a little tipple, and this drink is exceptionally well-suited to be spiked.

When it comes to the best alcohol selection for eggnog, though, there are some different schools of thought. Three especially common spirit options are brandy, whiskey, and rum, and each has its strong points as an addition to this egg-based concoction. That said, they're not the only contenders, and eggnog's creamy profile opens the door for a lot of customization.

If you need to make a snap decision on which spirit to select, it can help to consider the flavor profile each will bring to your eggnog. That way, whether you go with store-bought or use a definitive eggnog recipe, you can make an informed choice by understanding how your alcohol options will pair with your particular drink.