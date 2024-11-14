The Best Alcohol To Put In Holiday Eggnog
Eggnog is a holiday classic, whether paired with French toast for a special breakfast or served fireside to cap off a celebratory night. And while it's perfectly delicious in its virgin state, the holiday season is a good reason to take in a little tipple, and this drink is exceptionally well-suited to be spiked.
When it comes to the best alcohol selection for eggnog, though, there are some different schools of thought. Three especially common spirit options are brandy, whiskey, and rum, and each has its strong points as an addition to this egg-based concoction. That said, they're not the only contenders, and eggnog's creamy profile opens the door for a lot of customization.
If you need to make a snap decision on which spirit to select, it can help to consider the flavor profile each will bring to your eggnog. That way, whether you go with store-bought or use a definitive eggnog recipe, you can make an informed choice by understanding how your alcohol options will pair with your particular drink.
The particular profiles of your spirit selection
Of those three most popular spirits for eggnog, there are also subcategories. Bourbon brings subtle caramel-like notes and even vanilla while rye whiskey has a natural spiciness that can offer balance to the rich, sweet 'nog, and if you know what Scotch is made from, you can see how a single malt would make for a complex holiday drink. Rums range in flavor, with lighter options being more subtly sweet, while darker varieties bring a bolder, more molasses-forward note to the glass. You can also seek out spiced rums that can be a nice complement to your eggnog, especially if you serve it with aromatic cinnamon sticks. Brandy, being made from grapes, can have a touch of fruitiness that would pair well with heavily spiced versions of eggnog.
You can experiment with options beyond these classics, trying out a nutty amaretto, sherry or tequila (or a combination), or mezcal for a smoky character (and even toss in a little chili powder for a kick). Flavored spirits like vanilla or whipped cream vodka offer a fun touch, while a little chocolate liqueur contributes extra decadence, too. In the fall, you can even add a festive twist with pumpkin puree and stretch out eggnog season.
In terms of quantity, you don't want to overwhelm your eggnog with alcohol — a good starting point is around a five to one ratio. But regardless of which booze you choose, your spiked eggnog will be a guaranteed holiday crowd-pleaser.