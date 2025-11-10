10 Old-School Buffet Foods Boomers Miss Most From Their Glory Days

From shrimp cocktail to Waldorf salad, in the '60s and '70s, diners enjoyed a variety of dishes you'd be hard-pressed to find at a buffet, or "smörgåsbord," today. Though the American version of the smorgasbord peaked during those glory days, Boomers themselves did not invent all-you-can-eat bliss — it was actually Renaissance era Swedes. That's right, the buffet was en vogue long before there was such a thing as ice beds, buffet warmers, and sneeze guards.

Though upper-class people in Sweden have been hosting smorgasbord parties for literal centuries, they didn't officially arrive in America until the Swedish delegation brought it to the 1939 World's Fair in New York. After that, the idea spread across the country, eventually evolving into a beloved dining out activity and a favorite format for dinner parties, luncheons, and company picnics.

American all-you-can-eat buffets look very different today than they did 50 years ago. You won't usually find a lot of herring or ambrosia salad at popular Chinese or Las Vegas-style buffets. Boomers still look back on these foods with a wistful sigh, and you might even find a few of them on grandma's Thanksgiving table.