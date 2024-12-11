How Pickled Fish Became A Swedish Staple

What comes to mind when you first think about Swedish food? If you're not too familiar with the culinary traditions of the Nordic nation, your mind may wander to thoughts of inexpensive Swedish meatballs à la Ikea. It's also perfectly understandable to be reminded of the beloved shrimp salad toast dish known as Skagen. But perhaps the dish most deeply steeped in Swedish cultural history is in the relatively humble and simplistic pickled herring. It's a dish that can be traced all the way back to the medieval period, and has thoroughly ingrained itself into the Swedish culinary lexicon.

How pickled herring became such a prevalent staple in Sweden's diet isn't too much of a mystery if you stop and mull it over for a minute. Even though much of coastal Sweden had access to an abundance of fresh herring in its day, all that fish wouldn't stay fresh if it had to be shipped inland. Pickling herring wasn't (and still isn't) the only way of preserving the fish for later use — salting herring is another common practice. But over the years, pickled herring has etched its own niche in Swedish cuisine, and it now occupies an irreplaceable role on smorgasbords and heartier dishes alike.