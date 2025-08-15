The Tiny Spice That Makes A Big Difference In Swedish Meatballs

Swedish food is often unappreciated when compared to its European cousins. The French and Italians seemingly get all the glory, and even in Scandinavia, the legendary haute cuisine scene in Copenhagen, Denmark, means that the Danes often claim the foodie capital of the Nordics. But Sweden's cuisine is just as delicious. For one, they know a thing or two about cooking meat — and yes, sorry Chicago, the Swedes make the best hot dogs.

In fact, this deeply underrated cuisine has a star dish up its sleeve: the iconic köttbullar, otherwise known as Swedish meatballs. If you've ever tried making them yourself, you'll know that traditionally this beloved dish leans on warming spices like allspice and nutmeg, which lend it its signature cozy, comforting flavor While Swedish meatballs are a perfect holiday side dish, this isn't a recipe that calls for innovation, by any stretch. But with one tiny addition, you can seriously up your meatball game.

Fennel seeds, the little spice that gives Italian sausage its iconic flavor, add a touch of sweetness and depth to your meatballs that'll enhance the savory flavors of the meat itself, and bring a little lift to the richness of the creamy sauce. Though fennel seeds are traditionally described as anise-like, it's hardly like you're adding a fistful of licorice to your meatballs. (Though, licorice is an iconic dessert in Sweden in its own right, so that wouldn't necessarily be inappropriate.) Instead, they bring just enough brightness to add a touch of contrast, elevating those iconic flavors rather than competing with them.