10 Facts Every Tequila Lover Should Know About Jose Cuervo

If you drink tequila, there's a good chance you've had a shot or two of Jose Cuervo at some point. Perhaps it's one of your go-to tequilas for making margaritas. But how much do you actually know about Jose Cuervo? For example, did you know that the company is over 260 years old? Or that the Cuervo and Sauza families were once bitter rivals? Behind that familiar label, there's a long and layered history and several interesting facts that make it unique.

Few tequila brands are as widely recognized around the world as Jose Cuervo. From its founding, the company has played a defining role in shaping how tequila is made, marketed, and enjoyed. What started as a small family operation in the town of Tequila, Mexico, has grown into a global brand that helped bring the spirit from local cantinas to cocktail menus around the world. Today, according to The Spirits Business, in 2024, it was the best-selling tequila brand in the world with a well-established presence in over 85 countries .

From obtaining the very first license to legally produce and distribute tequila to experimenting with aging techniques and launching a luxury train through Mexico's Tequila region, Jose Cuervo has left a pretty huge mark on the tequila industry. If you're a fan of the brand, or just curious to know how it evolved into the powerhouse that it is today, these are 10 facts about Jose Cuervo that every tequila lover should know.