7 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked

Wine and spirit drinkers are often guilty of selecting bottles to sip based on the label. Whether it's cute animals, impressive-looking châteaux, or provocative images and slogans that attract you, what's on the bottle often drives the purchase more than what's in it. And this phenomenon gets even more complicated when a celebrity attaches their name to a brand.

Celebrity-backed booze is nothing new. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously got into the game with Château Miraval. Ryan Reynolds has his Aviation American Gin, and we're all still saving for a bottle of Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac Champagne. Perhaps more than any other beverage, celebrity-owned tequilas abound. Over the past few years, the category has exploded, with stars from every corner of fame — from A-list actors and culinary personalities to Grammy-winning rappers — staking their claim in the agave game.

Curious (and slightly skeptical), I tasted seven of today's buzziest celebrity tequila brands, evaluating them for quality, flavor, vibe, and authenticity, knowing full well that I'm not a Maestra Tequilera and that taste is deeply subjective. That said, I know what I like: well-made tequila that actually tastes like agave, feels intentional, and doesn't give me bad college flashbacks (trust me when I say I've tasted my share of truly terrible tequila and do know the difference). From crowd-pleasing cocktail options to surprisingly elegant sippers, here's how these seven celebrity tequilas stacked up in order of overall impressiveness.