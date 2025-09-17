7 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked
Wine and spirit drinkers are often guilty of selecting bottles to sip based on the label. Whether it's cute animals, impressive-looking châteaux, or provocative images and slogans that attract you, what's on the bottle often drives the purchase more than what's in it. And this phenomenon gets even more complicated when a celebrity attaches their name to a brand.
Celebrity-backed booze is nothing new. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously got into the game with Château Miraval. Ryan Reynolds has his Aviation American Gin, and we're all still saving for a bottle of Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac Champagne. Perhaps more than any other beverage, celebrity-owned tequilas abound. Over the past few years, the category has exploded, with stars from every corner of fame — from A-list actors and culinary personalities to Grammy-winning rappers — staking their claim in the agave game.
Curious (and slightly skeptical), I tasted seven of today's buzziest celebrity tequila brands, evaluating them for quality, flavor, vibe, and authenticity, knowing full well that I'm not a Maestra Tequilera and that taste is deeply subjective. That said, I know what I like: well-made tequila that actually tastes like agave, feels intentional, and doesn't give me bad college flashbacks (trust me when I say I've tasted my share of truly terrible tequila and do know the difference). From crowd-pleasing cocktail options to surprisingly elegant sippers, here's how these seven celebrity tequilas stacked up in order of overall impressiveness.
7. Kendall Jenner: 818 Tequila
Given how polarizing the entire Kardashian and Jenner empire can be, I wanted to dislike this tequila. But I didn't. I was just a little underwhelmed. Backed by Kendall Jenner and named after the Calabasas area code in which she grew up, 818 Blanco is soft, smooth, and mildly citrusy on the nose. It's pretty inoffensive, actually. On the palate, there's a faint nuttiness and light herbaceous note, followed by a mild sweetness. Not cloying, but definitely lacking that punchy agave character I personally look for in a tequila. This isn't the bottle you bring to impress a roomful of tequila nerds, but for a poolside margarita or a casual party crowd, it works.
818 is a Certified B Corporation, and the company leans heavily into economic, environmental, social, and supply chain sustainability through carbon-neutral production and a 1% for the Planet partnership with S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development) to repurpose agave byproducts into bricks for infrastructure projects in Mexico. There's also something oddly appealing about the simple, rustic-chic aesthetic of the brand, especially in contrast to such a high-octane family.
Would I reach for this again? Probably not. But I wouldn't turn it down if someone else brought it to brunch.
6. George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman: Casamigos
It would be impossible to tell the story of celebrity tequila without giving Casamigos its due. Co-founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman and later sold to beverage giant Diageo for a very large amount, the brand kicked off the modern wave of celebrity tequila and made sipping tequila feel like less of a dare. It's smooth, mellow, and clean — maybe even too clean. You won't find much pepper, spice, or roasted agave here. Instead, you get a very soft vanilla note, some sweetness, and a whisper of oak (even in the blanco, which is what I tasted).
On the plus side, it's easy to drink and has the awards to prove its consistency. It recently scored gold medals at both the New York International Spirits Competition and the Sip Awards, plus a Master medal at The Spirits Business Global Tequila & Mezcal Masters.
But while it's clearly a fan favorite, it feels a little overengineered. I found it polished and pleasant, if a little noncommittal — like a tequila that's been media trained. That said, I fully understand the appeal. This is a great pick for vodka drinkers transitioning into agave spirits or anyone who wants a reliable bottle to craft a better margarita than one made with mere well tequila. And hey, it's still infinitely better than the dry-heave-inducing rotgut we were throwing back in our 20s.
5. Kevin Hart: Gran Coramino
If Casamigos is the safe, straightforward sure thing, Gran Coramino is the big, risk-taking power play. Backed by actor-comedian Kevin Hart, Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino (which is different than blanco tequila) delivers big flavor, but not in the way you'd expect. I found it smoky and bold, almost mezcal-like, with a dramatic depth that caught me off guard. Definitely not your typical mellow cristalino.
That boldness is part of what makes it polarizing. Online reviews are divided, with some fans loving its smoothness and others calling it overly processed or artificial. Personally, I found it kind of fun. It's dramatic, showy, and full of flair, which tracks perfectly for a Kevin Hart product. And more importantly, Hart is deeply involved in the brand, which was created in partnership with 11th generation tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann. A portion of sales even funds entrepreneurship grants through the Gran Coramino Fund.
Is it the tequila for purists? Maybe not. Many of the expert and consumer reviews showcase just how strongly people feel — good or bad — about the flavor profile. But it's a well-made statement spirit with purpose and personality. And if you like a little extra something in your tequila, like a mic-drop punchline that only Hart could deliver, this could be your jam.
4. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Teremana
First, let me say that I love Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. From his tortilla-slapping hijinks with his real-life friend Kevin Hart to his "smoldering intensity" in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" to the way he sing-songs "You're Welcome" in "Moana," for me, he can do no wrong. That's exactly why I love envisioning a scene in which he tells Hart that his Teremana Tequila edged out Gran Coramino in a celebrity tequila ranking. Hilarity would inevitably ensue.
Teremana is made in Jesús María alongside the López family, who are third-generation agave growers. But Johnson doesn't just slap his name on the bottle. "Dwayne spent time visiting the highlands of Jalisco, learning their methods, ensuring every plant was harvested sustainably, and tasting every batch to refine the flavor," said brand ambassador Alan Ruesga-Pelayo. "For us, that's what 'Mana' means: doing things the right way, honoring tradition, and bringing people together." Even the tagline "Share the Mana" is written in Johnson's own handwriting. The brand also walks the sustainability talk, as leftover agave fibers are returned to the fields as fertilizer and used to power the distillery.
The nose starts off a bit hot and punchy and then mellows into something really pleasant: clean roasted agave, a bit of citrus, and just a touch of smoke. On the palate, it's elegant, straightforward, and perfect in a margarita. Approachable and authentic, Teremana is exactly how I imagine Johnson to be in real life.
3. Megan Thee Stallion: Chicas Divertidas
Chicas Divertidas might be the coolest bottle on the shelf. It's got sleek curves, vivid colors, and a gold, dagger-pierced heart logo, resulting in a look that's as larger than life as the celeb behind it: Megan Thee Stallion. But this isn't just a pretty bottle. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave at Casa Centinela in Jalisco's red volcanic highlands, this tequila is thoughtfully produced using traditional masonry ovens and a double-distillation process in premium copper stills. It's also bottled without chill-filtration, which preserves the tequila's bright flavor profile.
The blanco is bright and zippy with citrus, rosemary, green tea, and just enough pepper to make it stand out in a crowd (if the blingy magenta bottle didn't already). It's a little sweeter and softer than some of the others, but not cloying. This entry into the category feels like a next-generation tequila — fresh agave, a touch of spice, and inclusive vibes. It's still early days for the brand, but it feels like something new: a tequila that celebrates flavor, culture, and personality while still respecting the craft. Hottie-approved, indeed.
2. Matthew and Camila McConaughey: Pantalones
With a name like Pantalones, I expected something goofy or overbranded. But instead I got a tequila that's as smooth, laid-back, and charmingly thoughtful as the celebrity behind it — like a spirit that just stepped out of a vintage Airstream wearing aviators.
The blanco is soft and balanced, with subtle pepper, a little honeyed citrus, and a finish that's smooth, clean, and refreshingly unfussy. There's no flashy burn or overdone sweetness. It's just a mellow, agave-forward spirit that's easy to sip and likely even easier to mix into one of the many cocktails every tequila lover should know. I was later able to try the Pantalones Añejo for good measure, and this was a real stunner, laced with lots of yummy toasted coconut, vanilla, and caramel notes that taste as silky and cozy as Matthew McConaughey sounds.
Crafted at a certified organic, family-run distillery in Amatitán, this is a brand with real intention behind the curtain. It's made from 100% Blue Weber agave and aligned with 1% for the Planet to support environmental causes. It doesn't shout about its values, but you can feel them in the glass. And while "philosophical shirtless desert cowboy energy" wasn't on my tequila tasting note bingo card, here we are. Serve this one at your next gathering, and wait for the "alright, alright, alright" impressions to flow.
1. Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri: Santo
Smooth, complex, and rich with roasted agave flavor, Santo delivers a layered sipping experience with notes of citrus, white pepper, and a touch of caramel. It's tequila with soul — and it should be; it is the brainchild of a celebrity chef and famous rockstar, after all.
"This is authentic tequila, made exactly like it would have been made more than a century ago," said founder Sammy Hagar, who took the time to answer some questions I had about the brand. "There are no additives to disguise the use of bitter, immature agave or to make it taste more like vodka or to make it look like it is aged longer than it truly is." He believes this agave-forward flavor is perfect in a margarita, where it adds complexity rather than simply serving as the spirit backdrop to the flavor of the mixers.
Santo also has serious roots. Hagar helped launch the U.S. premium tequila movement in the '90s with Cabo Wabo. Today, with Guy Fieri by his side, he's doubling down on craftsmanship. "We want people to taste the agave and experience what the great folks in Mexico have been enjoying for generations," he said. Both Hagar and Fieri are hands-on, tasting every batch and obsessing over each release. The result is a spirit that's bold but balanced, rustic yet refined. Santo isn't trying to reinvent the wheel. It's just doing tequila right, and that, in this category, is no small feat.
Methodology
I was sent tequila samples from PR and brand reps for several of the tequila brands tasted, and I purchased others from a local retailer. For this comparison, only the blanco tequilas were tasted, as this was consistently the type that was sent (with the exception of the Gran Coramino Cristalino). All tequilas were tasted straight, without any mixers. Each was rated on aroma, flavor, mouthfeel, and finish, as well as the potential for mixing based on personal experience and online reviews for reference. Brand story and packaging were also considered, but priority was given to taste profile. Some brand reps also sent añejo and reposado samples. These were tasted for background context but not factored into the ranking.