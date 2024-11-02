The 14 Best Train Rides For Foodies

Plane travel may be fast and convenient, but nothing beats a train journey. Not only do you get to watch stunning landscapes roll by, but you may also be treated to incredible meals. Picture indulging in fresh sushi as you soak up views of lush rice paddies in Japan, snacking on warm scones with jam and clotted cream as you chug through the English countryside, or sipping on top-shelf tequilas amid endless expanses of agave fields in Mexico. We don't know about you, but we'd take that over plastic-wrapped airline food any day.

Some train journeys were designed with foodies in mind, offering multi-course meals that could rival any Michelin-starred restaurant. Several trains also offer unique culinary experiences like visits to distilleries, tours through vineyards, and unique feasts that showcase the cuisines of the regions the trains travel through. If you're looking for an epic on-ground journey where you can indulge in divine food and drinks, these train rides are sure to impress even the most discerning of foodies. We'll go into more detail about how we chose the best foodie train journeys at the end of the article.