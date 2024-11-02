The 14 Best Train Rides For Foodies
Plane travel may be fast and convenient, but nothing beats a train journey. Not only do you get to watch stunning landscapes roll by, but you may also be treated to incredible meals. Picture indulging in fresh sushi as you soak up views of lush rice paddies in Japan, snacking on warm scones with jam and clotted cream as you chug through the English countryside, or sipping on top-shelf tequilas amid endless expanses of agave fields in Mexico. We don't know about you, but we'd take that over plastic-wrapped airline food any day.
Some train journeys were designed with foodies in mind, offering multi-course meals that could rival any Michelin-starred restaurant. Several trains also offer unique culinary experiences like visits to distilleries, tours through vineyards, and unique feasts that showcase the cuisines of the regions the trains travel through. If you're looking for an epic on-ground journey where you can indulge in divine food and drinks, these train rides are sure to impress even the most discerning of foodies. We'll go into more detail about how we chose the best foodie train journeys at the end of the article.
Seven Stars in Kyushu, Japan
Step onto the Seven Stars in Kyushu and you might feel as though you've been whisked to a bygone era when train travel was ultra glamorous. This is Japan's first luxury sleeper train and no detail was spared in its design. It features seven cars decked out with rich wood, intricate latticework, and paper screens. In addition to the 10 stately cabins, it has a dining carriage, lounge car, bar, and tea room. The train winds its way around Kyushu island, which is known for its volcanoes, dense forests, and stunning coastlines. All of the multi-day journeys include meals and drinks.
The chefs onboard the Seven Stars whip up innovative dishes that could include fresh seafood, hearty steaks, and delicate tofu creations. You can pair your meal with shochu, sake, wine, or Japanese tea. The train also makes stops in various parts of Kyushu where you can experience traditional Japanese meals like multi-course kaiseki dinners. It's the ultimate train journey for Japanese food lovers, but one that's notoriously hard to get a spot on. When there are more applications than available suites, reservations are granted based on a lottery system.
Napa Valley Wine Train, United States
Oenophiles won't want to miss a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train. The railroad was established in 1864 and played a crucial role in fueling tourism in Napa Valley. Today, the train offers multiple journeys throughout the region in beautifully restored vintage Pullman cars. You can choose from 14 different day or evening experiences that include visits to some of the most renowned Napa Valley wineries, gourmet meals, and wine tastings.
Many of the Napa Valley Train journeys start with a welcome glass of bubbly as the train takes off from the station and makes its way through the valley. Along the way, you'll pass vineyards, orchards, and rolling hills. Several tours include stops at wineries like Charles Krug and Grgich Hills Estate to learn about the winemaking process and sample the wines. On board the train, you'll be treated to seasonal dishes made with fresh Napa Valley produce. Your lunch or dinner could include dishes like herb-roasted chicken, ricotta gnocchi, or beef tenderloin. Some packages also include sommelier-chosen wine pairings for each course.
Belmond Andean Explorer, Peru
The Belmond Andean Explorer is one of the most luxurious sleeper trains in South America. The contemporary design features earthy tones and traditional textiles that complement the views of the Andean mountains and plains the train travels through. As you make your way from Cusco to destinations like Lake Titicaca and Arequipa, you can sip on champagne and pisco sours in the piano lounge and indulge in Peruvian cuisine in the dining car.
No matter which journey you choose on the Andean Explorer, you'll be treated to exquisite meals and beverages. The expert mixologists can whip up your favorite cocktails, while the chefs prepare divine dishes made with local ingredients like fresh fish, buttery beans, and colorful potatoes. You can also pair your meal with wines from the region like crisp Chilean whites and bold Argentinian reds. Many of the Andean Explorer journeys also include excursions to places where you can sample traditional dishes. For example, you could have lunch on an island in a lake or savor modern Andean cuisine at a five-star restaurant in Cusco.
The Ghan, Australia
Since 1929, The Ghan has been winding through the Australian outback. The train now makes journeys from Darwin in the north of Australia to Adelaide in the south, with stops in remote and fascinating areas. Along the way, guests are treated to delicious meals made with local ingredients and paired with Australian wines. There are also plenty of chances to get off the train and explore the unique landscapes, customs, and cuisine.
The chefs onboard The Ghan work with local farmers and suppliers to source some of the best fish, meats, produce, and cheese Australia has to offer. Settle into the elegant Queen Adelaide dining room and you can enjoy multi-course meals that could include grilled kangaroo loin, roasted lamb, or smoked kingfish. The Outback Explorer lounge is a more laid-back spot to grab a beer and snacks. You can also take your dining to the next level with an off-train experience like dinner under the stars at Telegraph Station in Alice Springs or an underground lunch in a Coober Pedy mine.
La Dolce Vita Orient Express, Italy
Italy is a world-renowned foodie destination in itself, but if you want to drink and dine in style as you explore the country, La Dolce Vita Orient Express is a pretty decadent way to go. The train pays homage to Italy's glamorous "La Dolce Vita" era in the 1960s with sophisticated geometric designs, lacquered walls, and soft lighting. This is one of the newest trains in Italy with the first multi-day journeys departing in 2025. Most leave from Rome en route to destinations like Venice, Sicily, and Florence.
Food is a central focus onboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express. The culinary team is helmed by 3-Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck, who prepares elegant meals based on the local cuisines of various Italian regions along the journey. Each stop along the route also gives you ample opportunities to try local fare like fresh seafood in Portofino, a truffle-based lunch at an Italian winery in Nizza Monferrato, or vibrant Sicilian cuisine in Taormina. All meals can be paired with Italian wines. Cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks, and Italian coffee are also available onboard.
José Cuervo Express, Mexico
Mexico's most famous spirit was named after the Tequila region in the state of Jalisco where it was born. One of the best ways to explore this region and learn about the tequila-making process is on the José Cuervo Express. This vintage train takes you from the city of Guadalajara into the agave fields surrounding the town of Tequila. You can opt for a sunrise or sunset train ride in one of four carriages, each priced differently and offering different inclusions. Along the way, you can sip tequila as you watch endless fields of blue agave stretch across the landscape from the picture windows.
The José Cuervo Express is so much more than just a cushy train ride with drinks. The journeys include stops in the agave fields to see how the agave is harvested, as well as a visit to the José Cuervo La Rojeña distillery to see how the spirit is processed. The Diamond and Elite packages also include a visit to the José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Cellar with tastings. You'll also have some free time to explore the historic town of Tequila where you can sample traditional Mexican cuisine and try local cocktails like palomas and cantaritos.
Rocky Mountaineer, Canada
Imagine traveling through the Canadian Rockies in a glass-domed coach where you can soak up panoramic views of snow-covered mountains, pine forests, and glittering mountain lakes. That's the experience you get on the Rocky Mountaineer, one of Canada's most luxurious trains. Adding to the experience is a selection of regionally-inspired dishes complemented by a wide array of beverages. You can sip on fine wines and tuck into delicious local fare as you barrel through the mountains en route to destinations like Vancouver, Banff, Jasper, or Whistler.
The Rocky Mountaineer is not a sleeper train, so all the journeys take place during the day. While onboard the train, you'll be served breakfast and lunch along with snacks and beverages. The dishes are created with locally sourced ingredients like smoked salmon, Alberta beef, and wild mushrooms. Local wines and craft beers are also available and can be enjoyed in the outdoor viewing area if you like. The train stops in charming cities and resort towns where you can explore the local dining scenes and spend the evenings in hotels of your choosing.
Maharajas' Express, India
There is no shortage of train rides you can take in India, but if you want to be treated like royalty with some seriously good eats, many say the Maharajas' Express is a foodie's dream. This luxury sleeper train sports well-appointed cabins and suites, as well as two dining rooms and two bars. All of the multi-day journeys include three meals a day with wine, beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. You'll also have a personal butler who can supply you with snacks and drinks in your cabin.
The chefs aboard Maharajas' Express cater to all palates with regularly changing menus that include Indian and international dishes. The vibrant thali platters are a great way to immerse yourself in the local cuisine, as they include a variety of dishes like spice-laden curries, creamy paneer, chutneys, rice, and naan bread. You can also have some utterly unique dining experiences on the optional excursions like dinner at a palace in Jaipur, a barbecue at a historic fort in Bikaner, and a champagne breakfast in a venue beside the Taj Mahal.
Belmond Royal Scotsman, Scotland
The Royal Scotsman is a luxury sleeper train that traverses the rugged Scottish Highlands. It's brought to us by Belmond, a hospitality company that is renowned for its attention to detail. The train gives off elegant estate vibes with mahogany wood paneling, plush furnishings, and ornate wall sconces. When you're not luxuriating in your private cabin, you can sample whiskies and dine on local cuisine in the elegant dining cars.
Executive head chef Mark Tamburrini celebrates Scottish culinary heritage with fresh ingredients procured from local suppliers. Your day could start with freshly baked bread, traditional porridge, or black pudding. Lunch and dinner could consist of Scottish salmon, roasted duck, Angus beef, or venison. After dinner, you can retire to the observation car and choose from 50 different Scotch whiskies that you can savor as you take in views of lochs, castles, and glens passing by on either side of the train. Belmond is also known for offering special culinary journeys like whisky tours and trips hosted by renowned chefs that include multi-course feasts.
My Old Kentucky Dinner Train Bourbon Excursion, United States
Who says that you have to splash out thousands of dollars for a sublime foodie train journey? My Old Kentucky Dinner Train offers a variety of food-centric train rides that won't cost you much more than a meal out at a restaurant. You can hop on one of the refurbished vintage train cars for an easy-going lunch or dinner, a murder mystery meal, or a seasonal feast. However, if you want to celebrate what Kentucky does best, the Bourbon Excursion is an absolute must.
The journey starts in a historic train depot in Bardstown, Kentucky where you can climb aboard a dining car built in the 1940s. As the train sets off from the station, master distillers will delve into the history of bourbon and how it's made. Along the way, you'll pass interesting local landmarks like the Jim Beam distillery and the safe house of Jesse James. You'll also be served a gourmet four-course meal and get to sample different bourbons. The menus change based on the season, but dishes could include prime rib, mahi-mahi, and My Old Kentucky Dinner Train's signature chocolate train dessert with Chantilly cream and chocolate mousse.
Rovos Rail, Southern Africa
What better way to tour southern Africa than aboard a vintage train that brings to mind the golden era of luxury train travel? Rovos Rail features historic coaches that have been refurbished with details like wood paneling and huge picture windows. Each multi-day train journey also includes lavish meals with fine wines that you can enjoy as you watch the spectacular scenery roll by. Destinations include Cape Town, Victoria Falls, and Dar es Salaam.
There are plenty of areas on the Rovos Rail train where you can sip and snack to your heart's desire. You can savor formal meals in the dining cars, enjoy drinks and conversation with fellow passengers in the lounge or club car, and toast to new adventures in the observation car. The meals center around fresh local ingredients and traditional dishes. Past culinary creations have included prawns in coconut cream, succulent springbok loin, and Kilimanjaro cheese with apricot and thyme jelly. South African wines are also on offer, as are cocktails and non-boozy beverages.
Glacier Express, Switzerland
The Glacier Express train is known for two things: the absolutely phenomenal views you get as it crosses the Alps and its fantastic food. The train travels between St. Moritz and Zermatt in Switzerland, crossing over bridges and passing the dramatic Matterhorn mountain and Rhine Gorge along the way. Travelers can enjoy full dining service from the seats, each of which faces a table. You can order from the a la carte menu in regular class or splash out for Excellence Class, which includes a five-course meal with wine pairings.
The food onboard the Glacier Express features plenty of local ingredients from various cantons in Switzerland. Take for example the cheese plate featuring Viamala cheese, Graubünden mountain cheese, Aletsch cheese, and organic Langwieser ewe's milk cheese. There are also fresh salads, warming curries, and Swiss dishes like ghackets and hörnli (minced beef with macaroni, grated cheese, roasted onions, and apple compote). You can top off your meal with a shot of schnapps or grappa. It should be noted that food and drinks will cost extra unless you're in Excellence Class.
Eastern & Oriental Express, Malaysia & Singapore
After stopping service for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern & Oriental Express is revamped and ready to impress passengers with spectacular scenery, polished service, and exquisite Southeast Asian cuisine. The luxury sleeper train sets off from Singapore and ventures into Malaysia where it cruises along coastlines and through rainforests to destinations like Penang, Langkawi, and the Taman Negara National Park. Along the journey, you can enjoy classic Peranakan dishes with contemporary twists.
The culinary team on the Eastern & Oriental Express is guided by Taiwanese chef André Chiang, who has a slew of successful restaurants under his belt. His menus for the train journeys include innovative dishes like beef cheek braised for 16 hours with nine different types of peppers and laksa bouillabaisse, a vibrant seafood noodle soup. You can also indulge in cocktails and fine wines in the piano bar or have a nightcap in the open-air observation car. Plus, each destination and excursion is an opportunity to try local specialties in a country renowned for its dynamic cuisine.
British Pullman, England
You might feel like you're in an Agatha Christie novel aboard the British Pullman. This opulent train features vintage carriages, many of which date back to the 1920s and once carried royalty and dignitaries. Awash in richly upholstered furnishings, vintage lighting, and tables with white tablecloths, this is the perfect venue for a glamorous lunch, dinner, or afternoon tea. Even better, you can indulge in decadent dishes as you glide through the English countryside on your way to ancient castles, bustling cities, and historic towns.
Gastronomic experiences are the main draw of the British Pullman. The lunch and dinner journeys include multi-course meals of modern British fare paired with fine wines. The afternoon tea journey features sweet and savory treats with an array of teas and champagne. There are also themed events like murder mystery dinners and a cabaret night where the drinks flow freely. You'll also want to keep an eye out for seasonal events like holiday lunches and celebratory feasts. The journeys aren't cheap, but many say they're well worth every penny for the immersive experiences and incredible food.
Methodology
Many trains around the world offer food, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to get a great meal. We only wanted to highlight trains that are known for their amazing cuisine, so we researched which trains incorporate innovative food and beverage programs into their journeys. Some of the main criteria we looked for were the quality of the food, the use of local ingredients, and how representative the cuisine is of the regions the trains travel through. We also looked at beverage offerings like fine wines and spirits. In addition, we scoured traveler reviews to uncover which train journeys passengers rave about for the delicious food, comprehensive drink options, and excellent food service.